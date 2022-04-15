When TV's Big Spring Finales Are Airing, Including One Chicago, Young Sheldon And More

It may seem like just yesterday that the biggest new and returning shows were debuting on TV for the 2021-2022 TV seasons, but now spring finale season is upon us. For some series – like Young Sheldon, Grey’s Anatomy, and the three shows of One Chicago – there’s no need to worry about whether or not they’ll be renewed, while others still have their fates up in the air. The excellent news for the coming weeks and months is that we know when shows will air their finales. With series like Abbott Elementary already ending for the season , it’s time to look ahead at the big spring finale dates.

So, get ready to start planning for the cliffhangers that are undoubtedly on the way to wrap up the network TV season, and check out the list of finale dates so far! (Note: all times listed are in ET.)

Late April 2022 Finales

April is a little early for many shows to come to an end for the season, but there are certainly exceptions to that rule. Abbott Elementary Season 1 and The Thing About Pam limited series are already done for the 2021-2022 season as of early April, and more shows will air their finales before the end of the month, including one that will release its very last episode after eight seasons .

Tuesday, April 19

Black-ish Series Finale - NBC - 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Ghosts Season 1 - CBS - 9 p.m.

May 2022 Finales

While April is when the finales start to trickle in, May is the month when the finales begin to flood. TV fans may want to keep their calendars open in primetime this month – or at least make sure to have the right streaming subscriptions and/or record their favorites – because there are some big shows wrapping their seasons, and probably not with episodes that you’ll want to have spoiled.

Monday, May 2

The Endgame Season 1 - NBC - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Good Sam Season 1 - CBS - 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

Call Me Kat Season 2 - Fox - 9 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Magnum P.I. Season 4 - CBS - 9 p.m.

Blue Bloods Season 12 - CBS - 10 p.m.

Monday, May 9

American Song Contest Season 1 - NBC - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Naomi Season 1 - The CW - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Domino Masters Season 1 - Fox - 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

The Equalizer Season 2 - CBS - 8 p.m.

The Rookie Season 4 - ABC - 10 p.m.

Monday, May 16

9-1-1 Season 5 - Fox - 8 p.m.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 - Fox - 9 p.m.

The Good Doctor Season 5 - ABC - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

The Resident Season 5 - Fox - 8 p.m.

Mr. Mayor Season 2 - NBC - 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

The Goldbergs Season 9 - ABC - 8 p.m.

The Masked Singer Season 7 - Fox - 8 p.m.

The Wonder Years Season 1 - ABC - 8:30 p.m.

The Conners Season 4 - ABC - 9 p.m.

Beyond the Edge Season 1 - CBS - 9 pm.

Home Economics Season 2 - ABC - 9:30 p.m.

A Million Little Things Season 4 - ABC - 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Station 19 Season 5 - ABC - 8 p.m.

Young Sheldon Season 5 - CBS - 8 p.m.

Law & Order Season 21 - NBC - 8 p.m.

United States of Al Season 2 - CBS - 8:30 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 - NBC - 9 p.m.

Big Sky Season 2 - ABC - 10 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 - NBC - 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

The Simpsons Season 33 - Fox - 8 p.m.

The Great North Season 2 - Fox - 8:30 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers Season 12 - Fox - 9 p.m.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 - CBS - 9 p.m.

Family Guy Season 20 - Fox - 9:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 - CBS - 10 p.m.

Monday, May 23

All American Season 4 - The CW - 8 p.m.

The Neighborhood Season 4 - CBS - 8 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 - CBS - 8:30 p.m.

All American: Homecoming Season 1 - The CW - 9 p.m.

NCIS Season 19 - CBS - 9 p.m.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 - CBS - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

FBI Season 4 - CBS - 8 p.m.

Young Rock Season 2 - NBC - 8:30 p.m.

FBI: International Season 1 - CBS - 9 p.m.

Name That Tune Season 2 - Fox - 9 p.m.

This Is Us Series Finale - NBC - 9 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS - 10 p.m.

New Amsterdam - NBC - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Survivor Season 42 - CBS - 8 p.m.

Chicago Med Season 7 - NBC - 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire Season 10 - NBC - 9 p.m.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 - NBC - 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 - ABC - 8 p.m.

Legacies Season 4 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Welcome To Flatch Season 1 - Fox - 9:30 p.m.

Bull Series Finale - CBS - 10 p.m.

Friday, May 27

The Blacklist Season 9 - NBC - 8 p.m.

June 2022 Finales

Most of the biggest shows on television will have wrapped their seasons in May, but that doesn’t mean that TV will be out of finales by the time June rolls around. Some of the bigger networks have finales on the schedule, and The CW saved some of its most popular series for June as well. Fans of The CW are also lucky enough to know about renewals ahead of time, including The Flash and Superman & Lois.

Friday, June 10

Charmed Season 4 - The CW - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Kung Fu Season 2 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Transplant Season 2 - NBC - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Superman & Lois Season 2 - The CW - 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

MasterChef Junior Season 8 - Fox - 8 p.m.

Walker Season 2 - The CW - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

The Flash Season 8 - The CW - 8 p.m.