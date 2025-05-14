Disney TV Boss Shares Big Surprise From Golden Bachelor Vets Joining Bachelor In Paradise, And Now I Need 24/7 Live Feeds

Bachelor in Paradise is coming back to the 2025 TV schedule following a hiatus last year, and plenty of changes are afoot. For one, they’ve changed locations to Costa Rica, and new showrunner Scott Teti has brought former Bachelorette Hannah Brown on to help pour the bubbly. We’ve also got Golden contestants joining the fun for the first time, and after hearing a surprising update from a Disney TV exec, I’m wondering when we’re getting the 24/7 live feeds installed.

As soon as Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston were confirmed to be joining the summer spinoff (along with other cast members from The Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette), fans started wondering how the dynamic would change by incorporating contestants of varying ages. Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich told THR he’s already gotten an update since Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 started taping, and it sounds like the Goldens have really taken to life on the beach. He said:

We’re getting ready to launch Bachelor in Paradise, which for the first time will have the Goldens as well as the young people. I was just in a meeting with [Walt Disney Television unscripted head] Rob Mills, and he was telling me that the Golden Bachelor people are staying up much later and partying even more than the younger people. I haven’t seen anything, but I anticipate a very, very good installment of Bachelor in Paradise.

I love hearing this, and if Craig Erwich is telling me that the Goldens are partying late into the night, I’m taking that as a promise that it’s all being caught on camera for us to enjoy when Season 10 premieres. Honestly go ahead and install the Big Brother-esque live feeds so we can watch it all go down in the real time!

I admit that I was concerned about The Golden Bachelor veterans due to the conditions we’ve seen in previous seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, where the temperatures were hot enough to melt breast implants, and snakes, crabs and giant bugs plagued the beach-dwellers on a regular basis. Maybe the change of venue has alleviated some of those concerns.

I also have to wonder if there's another reason the Goldens may be more willing to let loose. A leaked video revealed that many of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast members have already been on previous seasons. That means they’ve already been exposed to the above-mentioned tough conditions, as well as bad producer edits that can lead to bullying from toxic fans and/or a loss of Instagram followers.

The Golden contestants haven’t been exposed to as much of the former producers’ cruel behavior, and I’m inclined to think that they probably don’t care as much about the general public’s opinion of them anyway (or how a "villain edit" might affect their influencer careers).

Whatever the reason, I love hearing that the Goldens are having a blast on the beach — that’s truly what Bachelor Nation wants to see from contestants of all ages! I’m hoping that BiP has put all poop baby-caliber storylines away in favor of letting our favorite alumni party all night on the beach and form connections.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 kicks off on Monday, July 7, on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.