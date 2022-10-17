ABC's Beauty And The Beast Special Just Cast A Couple Of Entertainment Icons As Lumière And Mrs. Potts

It’s a tale as old as time, and no matter how many times the story is told, it is always magical. Disney’s beloved Beauty and the Beast is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special event on ABC. After H.E.R. landed the lead role for a new take on Belle, two major stars were tapped to play Lumière and Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration was initially announced earlier this year, with Grammy-winner H.E.R. taking on the role of Belle and Josh Groban portraying The Beast. This magical retelling of the Disney classic will mix both animation and live-action for a two-hour special on ABC, and Martin Short and Shania Twain are among the newest cast members.

Martin Short as Lumière

The comedian and Only Murders in the Building star will portray the lovable candlestick Lumière. Disney fans know that Lumière is basically the Beast’s righthand man, and at times feels the need to push him when it comes to claiming the heart of a certain book-loving captive. With plenty of live-action and animated roles under his belt on the big and small screens, the only thing he really needs to perfect is the French accent.

Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts

Fresh off her role in Yellowstone spinoff 1883 alongside hubby Tim McGraw and the recent release of her Netflix documentary, Shania Twain is going to be Mrs. Potts. The teapot was definitely not only a mother to Chip, as she also acted like one for the Beast, even getting upset at him for doing something wrong and scolding him. With Mrs. Potts singing “Beauty and the Beast,” we can only imagine that Twain's version will have viewers talking. And it should be a treat for fans of the singer as they wait for her new album to release in 2023.

More Beauty and The Beast Casting

Martin Short and Shania Twain weren’t the only ones recently cast. Tony-winner David Alan Grier is set to portray Cogsworth, the sharp wit clock at the castle. With an extensive filmography crossing film, TV, and theater that also includes voice acting, he seems to be the perfect choice to bring this beloved character back to life. As for the other three cast:

Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Gaston’s loyal sidekick.

Jon Jon Briones as Belle’s father, Maurice.

Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

This upcoming celebration is building up to be a big one, and it’s going to be interesting to see how it holds up to both the animation version and the live-action version. Make sure to check out everything to know about Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which airs on Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to see what else is coming out soon.