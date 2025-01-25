Adam Scott Hasn't Rewatched Parks And Recreation, And The Reason Why Is Surprisingly Sweet

While Adam Scott is on a new show these days with Severance, it’s certainly hard to follow up on what is considered as one the best sitcoms of all time . Scott was of course Ben Wyatt in Parks And Recreation, the charming, nerdy state auditor who was also into calzones, claymation, and Leslie Knope. The actor was recently asked about revisiting the show, and he actually had a really sweet reason why he hasn’t been bingeing it over and over like the rest of us.

When Adam Scott was a live guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Josh Horowitz showed a beloved clip of Ben Wyatt asking the audience if a “depressed person could make this” while holding up a clay figure the character made while unemployed. After seeing the scene, Scott commented that he’d not seen a scene from the show in ages. In his words:

Well, I haven't seen the show in a long time, honestly, because it makes me sad to see the show, because I miss them. I miss all the actors even though we're constantly in touch and stuff. But I miss the time of making [the show]. It was a really just joyful five years for me, seven years for the show. Getting to work there every day, with that group of people, we had so much fun. And we were making something that meant something to people. It meant something to us. So, yeah, I haven't really seen it in a while. But I should, because that was fun.

If you can believe it, it will actually be a decade since the finale of Parks and Recreation this year, just one month from now. Even though it’s been so long, Scott shared that the cast are still in constant contact on a text chain. This was proved by Scott and Amy Poehler crashing the premiere of Agatha All Along in September to support their former co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn. When CinemaBlend spoke to Jim O’Heir about his Parks And Rec book last year, he also shared how much gratitude the whole cast for the series .

Adam Scott’s words about why he doesn’t watch Parks and Recreation actually hits one in the gut, because it illustrates how much the series meant to the actor, and how that treasured time on the series is gone. Fortunately, we can rewatch the show over and over with a Peacock subscription , but the actor can’t necessarily relive the specific energy of making the series anymore.

The Parks and Recreation cast reunited back in 2020 to raise money for Feeding America during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the actor was asked if he thinks there’s more story to tell about Pawnee, he said that would be up to creators Mike Schur and Greg Daniels, regarding if they had further ideas for its characters.

You can currently check out Adam Scott in the Severance cast on Apple TV+. Check out our exclusive interview with the actor about how they pulled off Season 2’s wild opening scene .