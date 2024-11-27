Jim O’Heir Talks About The ‘Very, Very Rare’ Process That Allowed Chris Pratt To Balance Parks And Recreation And His Marvel Stardom
Jim O'Heir got the story from Pratt while writing his new memoir.
When it comes to Chris Pratt roles, most fans would tell you his best TV show is Parks And Recreation and best movie is (probably) Guardians of the Galaxy. What you may not know is the actor actually was at one time Andy Dwyer and Peter Quill at the same time. As one of his fellow Parks And Recreation cast members, Jim O’Heir, told us, the journey to the actor having both these iconic parts at once was unique to the industry.
CinemaBlend spoke to Jim O’Heir about his book,Welcome To Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation, which he called his “love letter” to the series that gave him his most iconic role, and a TV family for life. He spoke about interviewing some of the show’s cast and creators himself, including Chris Pratt. In his words:
As fans of the show may recall, Chris Pratt’s Andy Dwyer wasn’t around for the much of the first half of Season 6 of the NBC show because he was cast in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The role was a breakout for the actor, pushing him into movie star territory. In short, it changed the course of his life forever. But as O’Heir shared with CinemaBlend. Pratt getting time off to make the movie isn’t something that usually happens in the biz.
You know another thing that doesn’t happen much in the biz? Pratt actually jumped right back into the role of Andy Dwyer after wrapping the big Marvel film and looked completely different-- he'd just stopped drinking beer for a month and lost 50 pounds. So, he ended up doing most of the sixth season after all. O’Heir said the situation is rather unheard of, but it definitely speaks to how much Pratt treasured being on the series. As O’Heir continued:
Parks And Recreation was clearly a special experience for each of its actors, and it shows every time one of the actors talks about it. Tons of actors would have just quit a sitcom after moving into Marvel glory, but Chris Pratt did both. O’Heir’s words shows how much the series meant to its cast.
"Jim O’Heir, who played Jerry (or Garry or Larry) on Parks and Recreation and co-hosts the hit podcast Parks and Recollection, brings fans a heartfelt behind-the-scenes look at one of America’s most beloved sitcoms, brimming with never-before-told stories featuring the cast and crew, along with dozens of unseen photos!"
Along with O’Heir sharingChris Pratt’s Parks and Recreation story, during our conversation he also talked about how Pratt and the other cast had his back as he played the butt of many jokes as Jerry Gergich. He also spoke with us about how his character became a key part of the series with one hilarious Season 2 joke.
Welcome To Pawnee is now available to read, and you can relive Parks And Rec with a Peacock subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.