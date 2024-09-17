A Parks And Recreation Reunion Just Happened At The Agatha All Along Premiere, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

While I know there are viewers out there who cannot wait for upcoming Marvel shows such as X-Men ‘97 Season 2 and Dominique Thorne’s Iron Heart , those like myself who appreciate darker stories are most intrigued by the impending WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along . The new series will soon thrust fans into its Halloween-friendly quest to travel the Witch’s Road, but not before reminding everyone about its stars’ breakout sitcom Parks and Recreation.

To promote the MCU’s latest spooky shenanigans hitting the Fall TV schedule, Agatha All Along’s cast and creators were present for the big red carpet premiere in L.A. on September 16. (Technically a purple carpet to properly match the horror-comedy’s color palette.) And it’s there where current screen-sharers Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza were joined by their former co-stars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott, as seen in the Marvel IG vid below. Pawnee elites showing out!

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) A photo posted by on

How awesome would it have been to be a fly on a wall or a backdrop somewhere at the premiere? Though obviously only with the expressed written confirmation that the event decorations didn't include any live, hungry spiders, though Spider-Man would have been welcomed.

Parks and Rec aired from 2009-2015, with Amy Poehler's optimism-laden Leslie Knope leading a ragtag team of local government employees that earned a spot on CinemaBlend's 100 Best Sitcoms. That squad would serve as an interesting counterpart to Agatha's newfound coven of co-occultists, perhaps in some kind of Challenge-like competition. With WandaVision paying homage to shows like Bewitched and The Brady Bunch, there's no reason why Agatha can't honor Battle of the Network Stars. Well yeah, I guess there are reasons.

In any case, fans were pumped about seeing the reunion, and said as much in the comment section. (Though at least one person wondered why the NBC sitcom was getting all the love without any nods to Hahn and Scott both appearing in Adam McKay's Step Brothers.) Though there were certainly a few comments about Parks and Rec favorites who seemingly weren't present for the Disney+ premiere.

It’s been Li’l Sebastian All Along - @Oskarate

Where's Duke Silver 🎷 ? - @elevate.to.resonate

Hold up, where is Star-Lord? Is Burt Macklin undercover? - @jeffreywale

Lit-rally the only thing that would have made this reunion better is if Rob Lowe's Chris Traeger showed up and made Adam Scott go off and handle some insignificant duty. Well, and obviously a performance from Duke Silver.

Speaking of, Nick Offerman was actually just in his own warped superhero adventure alongside wife Megan Mullally, as part of the shortened fourth season of The Umbrella Academy . So it might have been a little gauche for him to show up on premiere night for Agatha All Along, even for a P&R reunion.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Agatha All Along will make its highly anticipated debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET.