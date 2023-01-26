Adam Scott Reflects On Playing Two Different Boy Meets World Characters And Then Disappearing Completely

Boy Meets World is an early credit for many actors who are well-known and regarded in Hollywood to this day. Multiple TV and film stars like Kerry Russell, Linda Cardellini, and Lindsay Price made notable guest appearances on the teen sitcom. But some stars were more than just one-offs like Severance star Adam Scott. Many BMW fans remember the Emmy-nominated actor for playing resident school bully Griffin “Griff” Hawkins during Seasons 2 and 3, but that wasn’t his first time on the comedy series. Two decades after his time on the TGIF classic, Scott finally reflected on playing two different characters before disappearing completely from the show.

While Griff left an impression on the show’s fans, the Parks and Recreation alum recalled his previous stint on the classic sitcom while reminiscing with the cast on the Pod Meets World podcast. Scott recalled just graduating from college when he started working in Hollywood. He initially recalled Boy Meets World as his first acting role before Topanga Lawrence actress Danielle Fishel mentioned previous roles on an MTV pilot and the medical drama ER. The Ben Wyatt actor remembered playing a nameless character, Senior, in an early Season 2 role. In his words:

That might be truly my first job on TV… Yes, Dead at 21 was an MTV pilot. That was my first job ever. That must’ve been six months before I got Senior on Boy Meets World… Yes, I auditioned for it because I was doing background stuff, and I started getting speaking roles and stuff. I definitely auditioned for it and had to audition again later for Griff.

Before landing the Griff role, Adam Scott was just a band member who handed Cory and Shawn his guitar. You would think having the bit role would allow the Party Down star to bypass the audition process, but as fans have learned about the series, that’s usually not the case. Creator Michael Jacobs saw something in the young star to bring him back.

While playing Griff was a nice start for Adam Scott’s career, Will Friedle brought up a pivotal episode that changed Scott’s role on the ABC sitcom. Friedle mentioned the Season 3 episode “He Said, She Said” where Griff faced off against former John Adams High bully Harley Keiner. After the Boy Meets World alum gushed about Scott’s confidence, Fishel asked the TV star why his character disappeared after the memorable episode. The Severance star was bewildered by Griff’s final appearance as he explained his feelings over his unexpected exit.

I don’t know. I don’t think they ever told me anything. As a self-hating actor, I figured ‘Oh, they finally figured out that I can’t do this. I’m terrible.’ I just never asked any questions. I couldn’t blame them. [I was] like ‘This is the way it should be.’ I kinda felt like that episode of Harley and Griff facing off with him sort of dominating and me fading into the background.

Harley essentially taking back his former territory from Griff marked the end of the character. Even Scott knew the writing was on the wall when Harley Keiner actor Danny McNulty returned for a small cameo. Of course, he may never know the full story behind Griff’s sudden departure. He wouldn’t be the first cast member to disappear or be excluded from the sitcom.

Adam Scott moved on from Boy Meets World to star in other comedy classics like Parks and Recreation and Party Down. Fresh off his first-ever Emmy nomination for Severance (currently available through an Apple TV+ subscription), Scott secured a SAG Award nomination as Mark on the hit psychological thriller series.

If you want to hear more stories about Boy Meets World, check in weekly with Will Friedle, Rider Strong, and Danielle Fishel on Pod Meets World through iHeartRadio. Rewatch every Griffin Hawkins episode by getting a Disney+ subscription.