Boy Meets World Stars And 90210 Vet Lindsay Price Talk TGIF Sitcom Tackling Racism Without Becoming A 'Very Special Episode'
Beverly Hills 90210's Lindsay Price reminisced about her performance on the TGIF sitcom.
While fans love the entire Boy Meets World cast, the memorable (and sometimes goofy) guest stars were beloved by viewers as well. Of course, names like Linda Cardellini, Keri Russell, and Brittany Murphy stick out from the bunch. But one guest star who left an impression is still talked about by some fans to this day, and it's none other than Beverly Hills 90210 vet Lindsay Price. She popped up an early BMW episode that revolved around racism. Considering the Season 1 episode's legacy, Price and some BMW stars talked about tackling the sensitive subject without making the installment "a very special episode."
The 90210 alum’s scene-stealing moment happened in Season 1, Episode 8 titled “Teacher’s Bet” in which she played Eric Matthews’ girlfriend, Linda, who got called a racial slur during a trip to the mall. Price brought an emotional layer to the role, and that left an impression on the cast. She reminisced about the memorable role with the stars while on the Pod Meets World podcast. Rider Strong stated that the former teen idol's acting skills elevated the story. He explained exactly how her realistic reaction and emotions kept it from becoming a “very special” episode of Boy Meets World:
Rider Strong felt that his colleague's guest star role helped to make the subject more realistic for the ABC sitcom’s young viewers. Lindsay Price gained her superb skills from acting on several notable TV shows, including ABC staples All My Children and fellow ABC series The Wonder Years. But scoring the BMW role meant a bit more for the young actress, who'd been passed over for main roles as an Asian woman:
Some may believe that a multi-camera sitcom can be restraining for a performer, but it seems the TGIF series allowed Price to show her range as an actress. It's wonderful to see that the role still sticks with her to this day. And on-screen boyfriend Will Friedle chimed in and gave Lindsay Price praise for her performance in the standout episode:
Will Friedle mentioned that he felt out of place on the sitcom, despite being a series regular and admitted to being intimidated by his co-star's acting skills. In turn, the Splitting Up Together star said she was in awe of how close the young stars were after only filming a few episodes. At that point, Lindsay Price had never been on a show long enough to grow those bonds, especially with actors around her age. (Of course, that would change years later.) Despite that, her work clearly struck a nerve, as the TV veteran said she was called “a trailblazer” by a young Asian actor due to her layered performance. And who could disagree with that notion?
Boy Meets World generated plenty of laughs, but we can't forget that race was a component (both in front of and behind the camera). The series also covered a myriad of other topics like sex, domestic abuse and juvenile delinquency. If you want to watch Lindsay Price's memorable Season 1 episode and more, just get a Disney+ subscription. And don't forget to listen to Pod Meets World with Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and Danielle Fishel through iHeartRadio.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
