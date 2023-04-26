After 9-1-1: Lone Star's Tommy Gave A Master Class In How To Handle A Breakup, Gina Torres Opened Up About Her ‘Come At Me’ Church Moment

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the April 25 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, “Tongues Out,” so consider yourself warned!

Suits fans have enjoyed seeing the big reunion between Gina Torres and D.B. Woodside this season on 9-1-1: Lone Star, or maybe I should say Jessica and Jeff? But things weren’t looking too good for Tommy Vega and her pastor/boyfriend Trevor Parks in the latest episode, “Tongues Out,” when church gossipers got in the reverend’s head. It was not surprising that Tommy was able to handle that situation with confidence and grace; however, the move she pulled at church the next Sunday was truly shocking, and Torres opened up about her character’s wise breakup words and that badass “come at me” moment at the pulpit.

In “Tongues Out,” Grace (Sierra McClain) overheard two of the women joking that the reverend was “filling Tommy with more than the Holy Spirit” after Bible study one day. Tommy laughed it off when Grace relayed the message, but Trevor had a different reaction. He got so scared, in fact, that he broke up with Tommy right then and there, telling her, “I’ve never met anyone like you.” The paramedic was stunned but gave the absolute best response, telling him, “You never will again.” Gina Torres spoke to TV Line about the power of those words, saying:

It made me think of all the times that I personally couldn’t find the courage to say it out loud. It was such a freeing, powerful, wonderful thing. I love anytime you see a woman lean into her worth, unapologetically. She knows she’s a great catch, she knows what she’s accomplished, she knows the mountains that she climbs every single day. I loved being able to say that out loud on behalf of all the women out there, and to let them know that they can say this out loud too.

I call B.S. on Trevor for not foreseeing the church gossip mill, especially since he explained that rumors about his ex-wife were the reason he was forced to leave his previous church. If he was going to get so bent out of shape about people talking about him and Tommy, why did he start the relationship in the first place? But I digress.

My annoyance with Trevor continued when Tommy said she’d have to find a new church, because, “who wants to be lectured to for an hour every week by the guy that dumped you?” Ugh, so true, but the thought of her being pushed out of her church was so infuriating.

It turns out, though, Tommy had a plan, and that plan involved walking into church late, strutting her stuff in a gorgeous red pantsuit straight up to the pulpit and reading a Bible verse about gossipers. She then proceeded to call out the gossiping ladies by name, telling them, “If you can’t say something nice, keep your damn mouth shut.” Gina Torres said she loved strolling down that aisle, and while the script had called for her to be wearing a red dress, she said the pantsuit called her name during the wardrobe fitting. The actress continued:

It was another level of ‘come at me.’ And when I read her speech for the first time, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s bold. We’re just going there, huh?’ Tommy absolutely does not care now.

Indeed she didn’t, and while the purpose of her speech didn’t seem to be to win Trevor back, it did the trick, as the pastor professed his love and kissed her in front of the whole congregation. So can we assume that means we’ll be seeing more of Tommy and Trevor? The actress said:

I don’t think they’ll have any more problems at church. I don’t think anybody else wants to get called out.

So maybe this Suits reunion isn’t over after all! 9-1-1: Lone Star is nearing its Season 4 finale, and after Owen had plenty of drama of his own this week, he and Tommy look to be in the middle of something way more serious than church gossip in next week’s episode, “Donors.” Check out the preview: