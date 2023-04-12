9-1-1: Lone Star: Why Tarlos’ Latest Obstacle Is Actually A Good Thing For The Couple, According To The Creator
It's always something for TK and Carlos.
Spoiler alert! This story contains minor spoilers for the April 11 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s fourth season, “Swipe Left.”
Is it even an episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star if Tarlos isn’t put through some new challenge in their relationship? Between serial killers, surprise wives, comas, being drugged by a murderer, etc., the sheer quantity of trauma might justify the fan-favorite couple never stopping to talk about whether or not they want to have children. The all-important topic came up while they were looking for a wedding officiant, and it caused the guys to question if a future was actually possible. However, this obstacle was actually a good thing for Tarlos, and creator Tim Minear explained why.
TK (Ronen Rubinstein) apparently just assumed the couple would have kids once they were married, while Carlos (Rafael Silva) was doubting himself, telling his mom he was afraid to make the same mistakes his dad made. In the end, no decision had been made, but Tim Minear explained to EW that “Swipe Left” proved just how much the couple has grown. In Carlos’ case, he said:
Honestly, questioning whether or not one could be a good dad is often the first step to being a good dad. And the fact that Carlos was honest, verbalizing his concerns to his partner, was huge. As for TK, he accepted what Carlos had to say, which speaks volumes about how far he’s come. Tim Minear continued:
With Tarlos being such a long-standing couple on 9-1-1: Lone Star, it seems a little ridiculous that they’d never broached the subject of kids before, but all will be forgiven if we can just get to this wedding already! And there will be a wedding, as Minear confirmed:
That’s all I needed to hear. Tune into Fox for a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 p.m. ET next Tuesday, April 18, and stay up to date with all of the upcoming premieres with our 2023 TV schedule.
