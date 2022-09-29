9-1-1: Lone Star Adds Lucifer And Suits Vets To Season 4, Amps Up Role For Former Guest Star

The fourth season of the Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star is still a ways away, but with filming underway following a delayed renewal from Fox earlier this year, more information is coming out about the upcoming season. The new season will include a few new faces and bring back one familiar one in an amped-up role.

Lucifer vet D.B. Woodside, Suits star Amanda Schull, and the Arrowverse’s Neal McDonough are set to be recurring characters in Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, according to Deadline. The roles are going to be key ones, and the three actors are set to appear in multiple episodes. While we don't know exactly how many episodes the actors will appear in, here is what we do know about the new additions:

D.B. Woodside

D.B. Woodside, who portrayed angel Amenadiel on the Fox-turned-Netflix series Lucifer, is joining 9-1-1: Lone Star as a father and preacher named Trevor. His character and his daughter move to town so he can start a new job. Trevor is met with a “rare and dangerous storm,” that may not end happily, the story reported. But with the 126 likely on call, anything is possible. Could this be what opens up the season?

Besides Lucifer, Woodside starred in Single Ladies and had a recurring role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 24, Parenthood, and the short-lived cheerleading drama Hellcats. The actor also appeared in S.W.A.T., Monk, Private Practice, and JAG. Coincidentally, he also had a recurring role in the legal drama Suits, which starred Amanda Schull.

Amanda Schull

Suits vet Amanda Schull played Katrina Bennett on the USA Network show, and now she is trading her partner status for the FBI. The actress will portray Special Agent Rose Casey. Her character will be investigating an extremist group that she believes is preparing an attack on the city. She will enlist Rob Lowe’s character Owen to help take them down. Maybe she will also have some scenes with Gina Torres, who also starred in Suits. It already seems like quite the Suits reunion.

Teen drama fans will recognize Schull as Sara Evans/Katie Ryan toward the end of One Tree Hill’s run, or from her role as Meredith Sorenson in the early days of Pretty Little Liars. She is also known for numerous Hallmark movies, including the recently released Marry Go Round. Lone Star also won’t mark Schull’s first time as an FBI agent, as she played FBI Special Agent Daria Francis in 2017’s Devil’s Gate.

Neal McDonough

Fans will surely remember Neal McDonough’s memorable introduction on 9-1-1: Lone Star last season when he portrayed police sergeant Ty O’Brien in Episode 7. A tough-as-nails cop, he butted heads with Owen more than a few times, including during a baseball game between firefighters and cops. Though after Owen saved him during a call, the two called a truce, but it likely won’t last long.

McDonough has an extensive filmography, most recently as the villainous and somewhat redeemable Damian Darhk inThe CW’s Arrowverse. He is also known for his roles in Band of Brothers, Boomtown, Yellowstone, and Desperate Housewives. Films include Minority Report, Star Trek: First Contact, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Proud Mary.

Along with these three new faces, Rob Lowe and the cast have started production on Season 4, meaning that it’s almost time to be reunited with the 126. Fans will also be able to look forward to the long-awaited wedding between T.K. and Carlos, which will definitely be the highlight of the season.

There isn’t any word on when Woodside, Schull, and McDonough will make their first appearances (or second) on 9-1-1: Lone Star, but hopefully, we will find out soon. The fourth season isn’t premiering until midseason 2023 but be sure to keep checking CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to watch in the meantime!