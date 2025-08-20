I Can’t Get Enough Of Chicago Med Stars Dancing To The Law And Order Theme Song, But One BTS Detail Raises Big Questions About Season 11

While the temperatures outside might still be pretty toasty in the August heat, a new behind-the-scenes look at Chicago Med Season 11 has me more than ready for the air to cool and the first responders of NBC's One Chicago world to return to the 2025 TV schedule. Not only does the video provide a first look at Jessy Schram and Marie Tredway back on set, but it brings two shows from the Wolf Entertainment franchise together... sort of. And dang it, Schram's costume also has me ready to start speculating about Season 11!

Chicago Med Stars Go Full Law And Order

I feel comfortable guessing that the theme song for Law & Order is one of the most iconic instrumentals in network TV history, and not just because variations of it have been used for Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and other spinoffs. It's just plain catchy, and somebody even wrote words for it. Current series regular Reid Scott had a delightful reaction to the lyrics.

So, it's only fitting that Jessy Schram and Marie Tredway took the time between scenes as Dr. Hannah Asher and Nurse Trini Campos (respectively) to dance to the song, complete with choreography. Take a look:

There's a lot to love about the video, ranging from the choreography to the costars keeping totally straight faces until the very end. My favorite part has to be their move when they started strumming invisible guitars, and I can't disagree with the Law & Order Instagram account's reaction of "LEGENDARY 👏" in the comments.

That said, I'm sure I'm not the only Chicago Med fan who noticed that while Marie Tredway is wearing her usual scrubs as ED Nurse Trini, Hannah certainly isn't usually sporting green, and that's not the only part of her costume that raises big questions for the start of Season 11.

What's Up With Hannah's Scrubs?

Hannah has been seen in costumes other than scrubs over the years, including when Jessy Schram and Luke Mitchell went full Barbie and Ken as Hannah and Ripley in Season 10. But as far as I can recall, green scrubs are new for Chicago Med, and certainly for Hannah Asher.

So, what does the change in scrub color mean for Season 11? Did Hannah switch hospitals or departments over summer hiatus, and will wear the green until she returns to Gaffney? It seems unlikely that she'd switch specialties or departments in any way other than going from the ED back to OB, and OB doctors and nurses didn't wear green in Seasons 1-10.

Could Jessy Schram be dressed to film a flashback for Hannah during her time away from Gaffney? That could track, and the show could definitely just dress one of the usual sets to look like a room in a totally different hospital. Still, the stitching looks an awful lot like the usual maroon Gaffney scrubs (seen below). Admittedly, the video is pretty blurry if you zoom in, and the video is clearly flipped backwards, so nothing can really be confirmed.

Could the reason be as simple as a new hospital policy being enacted over hiatus that switches the scrub color of the ED from maroon to green? I suppose it's possible, but it's hard to picture a sea of doctors wearing green. Plus, there's one other factor that leads me to suspect that the reason is more complicated than just Gaffney making a sartorial switch.

The big cliffhanger at the end of the tear-jerking Season 10 finale back in May involved Hannah confessing to Archer that she's pregnant. Fans already knew that she had a bun in the oven, but I wasn't expecting the show to plant even the smallest seed of doubt about whether anybody other than Ripley could be the father. And that was no small seed!

That's relevant now because one thing is very clear from the video combining Chicago Med and Law & Order: Jessy Schram isn't wearing a prop pregnancy belly and there's not a gap in the front of her shirt to suggest that she's wearing maternity scrubs. The three One Chicago series usually go for time jumps of about four months between seasons to keep up with real time; assuming Hannah was a month or so along when she learned she was pregnant in late Season 10, she'd definitely be showing by early Season 11.

So, this could be a flashback, or a scene taking place before the time jump, or a scene with Jessy Scram being filmed from angles that wouldn't show Hannah in full profile, or another option I haven't thought of. And green scrubs are involved... somehow. Basically, there's a whole lot that we don't know at this point, and we may have to wait until much closer to the premiere to get answers.

Chicago Med returns to NBC for the Season 11 premiere on Wednesday, October 1 at 8 p..m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire Season 14 at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. Season 13 at 10 p.m. ET. You can also stream new episodes next day with a Peacock subscription.