Ahead Of FBI: Most Wanted's 'Terrifying Fugitive' In The Season 6 Premiere, The Showrunner Provides The Relationship Updates We've Been Waiting For
Not everything has to be terrifying with the start of Season 6.
CBS is bringing the FBI block back to primetime in the 2024 TV schedule, and FBI: Most Wanted isn't holding back on getting off to a harrowing start with the Season 6 premiere on October 15. Showrunner David Hudgins spoke with CinemaBlend not only about the fugitive that the team will be chasing this week, but also to give some relationship status updates that fans have undoubtedly been waiting for since Season 5 ended on a wedding.
The sixth season premiere is called "Aquarium Drinker," the action will begin with the brutal murder of a detective, and the episode isn't exactly going to get less gruesome as the hour continues. When I spoke with David Hudgins about Most Wanted's return to CBS, he teased what to expect from the very bad guy of the premiere:
As anybody who tuned in to any or all of the first five seasons of FBI: Most Wanted (available streaming with a Peacock subscription now) knows, this show is never short on formidable bad guys. The stakes will be especially high for this premiere, though, and not just because of the fugitive who Hudgins described as "terrifying."
With the return of Susan Misner as Abby, Most Wanted will also be able to uncover some new layers of her relationship with Remy. The showrunner shared what their romance looks like after the time jump of about three months:
Remy has been prioritizing work over his personal life for much of his time on the show ever since Dylan McDermott joined FBI: Most Wanted to replace Julian McMahon. Whether Abby will be the woman to realign his priorities remains to be seen. As for Hana, David Hudgins confirmed that "Hana's still with Ethan," and debunked my suspicion from late Season 5 that Michael Raymond-James' character was too good to be true.
"Too good" is hardly how I would have described any of Barnes' personal stories from Season 5 due to the split with her wife and conflict over whether the kids would go with Charlotte or stay with Barnes. The showrunner previewed the new status quo for Barnes as well as where there's room for growth:
Washington, D.C. and New York City aren't exactly on opposite sides of the country, but that's certainly a distance in the context of Barnes' job! Fortunately for Ray and Cora, their marriage will be going a lot stronger than Barnes and Charlotte last season. After the Season 5 finale delivered their wedding, David Hudgins teased what to expect from Season 6:
Actor Edwin Hodge spoke highly of Ray stepping up for Caleb as well as FBI: Most Wanted introducing Steven Williams as Ray's dad, so this sounds like a meaty storyline for the actor. As for Nina, her relationship with Scola was going strong after some conflict last season, and there will be some new complications this time around. Hudgins shared:
It should be interesting to see if any of Scola's issues over on FBI will affect Nina on Most Wanted at all; John Boyd's comments about FBI Season 7 suggest a struggle on the way for Scola after losing Tiff as his partner. All in all, it sounds like David Hudgins and Co. have their bases covered for telling character-heavy stories along with the usual cases of the week with scary bad guys.
Tune in to CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 15 for the Season 6 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted, following FBI: International with new leading man Jesse Lee Soffer at 9 p.m. ET and FBI at 8 p.m. ET.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).