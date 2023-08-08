After Getting Control Of Graceland, Riley Keough Talks Dealing With Family ‘Chaos’ Following Lisa Marie Presley’s Death And Where She Stand With Priscilla Presley

When Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 earlier this year, the news sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. Various fans and celebrities would swiftly pay tribute, sharing their fondest memories of the beloved singer. Of course, no one arguably felt Presley’s loss more than her own family. And while grieving, Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough was engaged in a legal battle with her grandmother, Prisicalla Presley, over the late star’s estate. Keough has since gained control of those assets, including Graceland – the location once owned by grandfather Elvis Presley. Now, months after her mom’s passing, Keough is reflecting on the familial “chaos” that followed and revealing where she stands with Priscilla.

It’s incredibly difficult when a family loses a loved one, but such a tragic situation is likely even more difficult when a brood is as well known as the Presleys are. Riley Keough and her relatives had to mourn while remaining in the public eye. At the same time, they also had to contend with rumors regarding the circumstances leading up to Lisa Marie’s death. Keough admitted that her famous clan faced a considerable amount of uncertainty in the wake of the “To Whom It May Concern” singer. The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, while speaking with Vanity Fair , didn’t hold back when reflecting on that period in their lives:

When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives. Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.

That “business side” became a major topic of public discussion mere weeks after Lisa Marie Presley died. Priscilla formally contested her daughter’s will , as she questioned the authenticity of an amendment made to it in 2016. It stipulated that Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, would be replaced by daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough, who passed away at 27 in 2020. Priscilla’s suit stated that the provision was “allegedly signed by Lisa Marie” and supposedly included a misspelling of the Presley matriarch’s name. The trust at the center of the lawsuit was valued at $35 million.

Amid the legal dispute, Priscilla Presley released a statement , in which she conveyed her desire to “protect” her three grandchildren and “keep our family together.” The proceedings between herself and her actress granddaughter seemed contentious for a while but, by May, they reportedly reached a settlement that both parties seemed to be satisfied with. In recent days, Riley Keough was revealed to have been named the sole owner of her mom’s estate . After explaining that “clarity has been had” amongst her relatives, she confirmed her relationship with her grandmother is still a positive one:

Things with Grandma will be happy. They’ve never not been happy. … I’m trying to think of a way to answer it that’s not a 20-minute conversation. There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was. She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma.

That sentiment somewhat matches up with previous reports about the Mad Max: Fury Road alum’s feelings following the court drama. Sources indicated that she was relieved to have finally settled with Priscilla Presley . It’s great to hear that she and her grandmother will seemingly still have a mostly pleasant bond moving forward.

It’s likely that Riley Keough and co. are still navigating life without Lisa Marie Presley, but it sounds like they can lean on each other during this time. Hopefully, they’re all able to enjoy peace and find strength in one another.