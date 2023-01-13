Elvis’ Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Is Dead At 54

We end the day with some sad news from the Presley family. Hours ago, Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac episode. Now Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, has announced that her the singer/songwriter has passed away at the age of 54.

Priscilla Presley confirmed that her daughter died in a statement to People, saying:

It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.

Lisa Marie Presley was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas today, reportedly by her housekeeper, and Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough (who’d allegedly been living with her for “quite some time now”) performed CPR on her until the paramedics arrived. From there, Presley was administered epinephrine at least once in order to regain a pulse, and then she was transported to the hospital. Not long after that, Priscilla Presley arrived at the medical facility to be by her daughter’s side, but sadly, she is no longer with us.

Just two days ago, Lisa Marie Presley was seen attending the 80th Golden Globes, with Priscilla Presley also being present at the event. The two were there in support of Warner Bros’ Elvis movie, which had been nominated in the Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director categories. Austin Butler ended up winning the middle category for his performance as Elvis Presley. Last June, just days after the biopic’s release, Lisa Marie Presley hyped up Elvis on social media, saying it was “nothing short of spectacular.”

Lisa Marie Presley was born on February 1, 1968, nine months after Elvis and Priscilla married. Her parents divorced in 1973, and Lisa Marie stayed with her mother. Four years later, Elvis Presley died fro heart disease, and after the deaths of her grandfather Vernon and great-grandmother Minnie Mae respectively died in 1979 and 1980, she became Elvis’ sole heir and inherited his Graceland estate. Presley owned and operated Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005, when she sold 85% of its business holdings, not including Graceland and the property within it.

Like her father, Lisa Marie Presley became an accomplished singer, releasing her first album, To Whom It May Concern, in 2003, followed by Now What in 2005 and Storm & Grace in 2012. In her personal live, along with Danny Keough, Presley was married to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage and, most recently, Michael Lockwood, with that latter marriage lasting from 2006 to when the divorce was finalized in 2021. Presley leaves behind four children, including actress Riley Keough, who’s appeared in projects like Mad Max: Fury Road, Magic Mike, The Devil All the Time and The Terminal List. Presley was also once a Scientologist, but left the church in 2014.

We here at CinemaBlend pass along our condolences to Lisa Marie Presley’s family and friends during this time of mourning. She will be missed.