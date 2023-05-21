Insider Reveals How Riley Keough Reportedly Feels About Settling With Her Grandmother Over Priscilla Presley’s Estate

The last few months have reportedly seen a significant amount of drama between members of the Presley family. Following Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January, her mother, Priscilla and daughter, Riley Keough , engaged in a legal battle after the former contested her daughter’s will . According to reports, a 2016 document stipulated that Priscilla be removed as one of the co-trustees of the will, with Riley taking the reins in that regard. Sources later suggested that Keough and Presley weren’t on the best of terms as a result of the situation. News broke days ago, however, that Priscilla settled the matter and, now, an insider has provided info on how Keough reportedly feels after wrapping things up with her.

Riley Keough has been busy over the past few months, as she’s not only been handling her mother’s affairs but also had to promote Amazon’s Daisy Jones and the Six. While Keough seemed to be in high spirits throughout, sources claimed that the legal situation was taking a toll on her. One insider suggested that she was “heartbroken” over the way that things were playing out between her and her grandmother. That seems to have changed, however, as a source recently told People that Keough is now in a good place:

Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom's estate. She doesn't want any drama with her grandmother. She was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly.

Considering how the Presley family seemingly came together amidst Lisa Marie’s passing, the subsequent court battle may have come as a surprise to some. Priscilla released a statement shortly after her move to contest came to light and declared she wanted to “protect” her three grandchildren and “keep our family together.” The matriarch didn’t, however, explicitly mention the will when sharing those sentiments. Around that same time, a source claimed that Riley Keough was disappointed with Priscilla’s chosen course of action following her mom’s passing.

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 shortly after being hospitalized for a cardiac episode. Numerous stars like Rita Wilson and Presley’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage paid tribute to her. There’s been much speculation about the state of Presley’s health during her final days, with one report suggesting that she was taking opioids and losing weight . The musician was eventually laid to rest in Graceland not far from her famous father, Elvis Presley.

During her funeral service, Riley Keough’s husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, spoke on her behalf, sharing a moving speech that she’d written. That emotional address also revealed that the two had become parents. And on a separate occasion, Keough penned another tribute on social media, which garnered responses from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie.

Needless to say, Riley Keough has been through a great deal over these past several months. So it’s good to hear that she’s reportedly feeling good after settling the details of her mother’s will with Lisa Marie Presley. Though as for whether she and Priscilla will maintain a firm personal relationship following all of the drama, that remains to be seen.