Riley Keough Paid Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley And Her Brother Six Months After Her Mother's Death

In the past three years, tragedy has struck Riley Keough . The granddaughter of Elvis Presley has had to cope with the deaths of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 on January 12th , and her brother, Benjamin, who died by suicide on July 12, 2020. Six months after her mother’s death, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress took to social media to make a heartwarming tribute to her mother and brother.

It's been a week for Riley Keough. This week, the actress nominated for her work in Daisy Jones and The Six. The show itself earned a whopping nine Emmy nominations, including one for the actress herself in the Lead Role in the Limited Series capacity.

However, news also broke about her mother's cause of death as the anniversary of her passing occurred. Amidst all of this going on in her personal and professional life, the actress made a tribute to her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and her brother Benjamin, posting a throwback image on her Instagram story. Take a look at the endearing photo of her mother and brother below.

(Image credit: Riley Keough)

As you can see, this photo was taken back when Benjamin Keough was a child posing with a goofy look behind his mother who was all smiles (and probably had no idea her kid was messing around behind her). The caption in the photo says “Missing you both.”

When Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January, Keough was quick to honor her mother with a sweet throwback photo of herself as a little girl looking into the eyes of her happy mother who was looking right back at her. And on what would have been her brother’s 30th birthday last October, Keough remembered him in an Instagram post of the two of them as kids.

You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you ❤️.

Lisa Marie Presley’s last public appearance was at the 80th Golden Globe Awards to honor the biopic Elvis that she felt celebrated her father well . Sadly, she suffered a cardiac episode and was transported to the hospital two days later and passed away that day.

TMZ also reported yesterday that Presley's autopsy results found her cause of death to be from a small bowel obstruction due to complications from bariatric surgery she did years ago. She was laid to rest near her “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” father at Graceland and her son, Benjamin. Tributes also poured in from celebrities like Leah Remini, Nic Cage, and Rita Wilson who sent out their sweet words to the late singer/songwriter.

Previously, tragedy struck both Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough when Benjamin Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot on July 12, 2020, at the age of 27. According to People, his friends said he battled with depression after feeling pressure from society to succeed in the entertainment industry with such a famous name. Presley herself had shared an essay about the grief she'd felt for several years before her own untimely passing.

It's seemingly been a week of remembrance for Riley Keough, but it's nice to have old family photos to look back on. Our thoughts go out to her this week.