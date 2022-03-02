After Darren Criss Shares Tragic News That His Brother Has Died By Suicide, His Glee Family Sends Support

Star of hit musical comedy Glee, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Broadway lead has shared that his older brother, Charles “Chuck” Criss has died by suicide at the age of 36. The actor posted a letter detailing what happened to his brother, who was a fellow musician, previously of Freelance Whales, along with being a husband and father of three.

Darren Criss took to Instagram to announce the family tragedy, sharing that it is a “colossal shock” that has pulsated through his entire family. Check out the message from the Glee actor:

Darren Criss shares in the message that it’d mean “a great deal” to him if people would “read the whole thing,” that it was a “lapse in Chuck’s mental wellness” that took his life. Glee’s Mr. Shue, Matthew Morrison said this in the comment section:

Love you, buddy. So sorry for this heart-breaking loss. Rest In Peace, Chuck. ❤️

In fact, many of Darren Criss’ Glee co-stars quickly sent their support to the actor. Heather Morris, who played Brittany in the Fox series, shared these words:

Sending you so much light, strength and love 💡 🙏 beautiful words and I’m so sorry for your loss . Love you

Glee’s Rachel Berry, Lea Michele, took to Instagram to say “love you Darren. We will miss you Chuck,” whilst Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina in Glee) and Kevin McHale (Artie), wrote “so so sorry.” Fellow Broadway star Kristen Chenoweth, who guest starred on Glee throughout its time on the air, said this:

Darren. What an amazing man he was! I’m sending you my deepest condolences. I know the pain of what you’re feeling. And yet we all must celebrate his life! I love you kiddo.

It certainly must mean a lot to Darren Criss to get some love and support from his Glee family as he processes the loss of his brother Chuck. Criss shared in his tribute that his brother was his “instant, ready-made best friend” since he was born and they were “inseparable” for much of their lives. Criss shared that in the last several years, things were “increasingly difficult” for Chuck and while he and his family vocalized, he had “protestations that everything was fine.”

Criss shares that his late brother had “severe depression” that was worsened by a “lifelong struggle he had with expressing his feelings.” The actor shared that the tragedy happened last week and went on to use his platform and grief to remind people to reach out and get help or to loved ones who they may be worried about.

Sadly, this is not the first tragedy Darren Criss has faced, especially as a member of the Glee cast, who had to say goodbye to Naya Rivera when she died at the age of 33 in 2020 via accidental drowning. Also, the Fox TV show's star Cory Monteith, died in 2013 at the age of 31 from an alcohol and heroin overdose.

You can find resources on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 800-273-8255.