’Grabbing The Tissues Now’: After Inside The NBA Brouhaha, Charles Barkley Has Announced His Retirement. The Fans Are In Their Feelings
It'll be the end of a fun and hilarious era.
Within the sports TV sphere, the past few months have seen various reports regarding the future of TNT’s Inside the NBA. This is due to the looming possibility that the network (which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery) could lose the broadcast rights to the basketball league. Nothing is set in stone just yet, as far as we know, but there’s been a major development related to that brouhaha. Longtime Inside co-host Charles Barkley officially confirmed that he’s retiring and, needless to say, the fans are in their feelings about his decision.
What Did Charles Barkley Say About Retirement?
Inside the NBA has concluded for the 2023-2024 season, though some of its hosts have continued to provide coverage of the Finals by way of NBA TV. Charles Barkley was on tap following Game 4, and it was during the broadcast that he confirmed his decision to retire. “Sir Charles” specifically plans to end his broadcast career following the ‘24-’25 season, which is also when the long-running TNT talk show would end if a new agreement isn’t reached. While addressing his colleagues, who he referred to as his “family,” the outspoken commentator said the following:
The comments – which were captured by ESPN’s Adam Schefter – are not only very honest, but they also signify the end of an era. Charles Barkley – who discussed retirement in 2022 – began working with TNT back in 2000. Since then, he’s become one of the sports worlds’ most prominent pundits. As a member of Inside the NBA, he’s not only won four Sports Emmys, but he’s also become a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. His love for the job is arguably why he’s been so vocal about Inside’s potential cancellation. Throughout this time, Barkley has made wild statements about the corporate decisions being made and gotten real about why it all “sucks.”
It’s crazy to think of a world in which the “Round Mound of Rebound” isn’t breaking down the game of basketball alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith or Shaquille O’Neal. Nevertheless, I have to respect the man’s decision and am honestly happy that he’ll go out on his own terms. And, as I sort out my own thoughts on the matter, other fans are making their sentiments known as well.
What Are Fans Saying About Charles Barkley’s Decision To Retire?
Considering just how long the 61-year-old media personality has been on TV, it’s only natural that people would be feeling a way. X user @GennaOnTheMark emotionally express their feelings, and a number of viewers can probably relate to the comments shared:
Another fan, @shanelpratap, didn’t mince words when sharing their thoughts either. Upon taking to social media to weigh in, they made a blunt declaration:
At least one other viewers’ response to the news was a bit more visceral. Fellow X user @MeAloneInMyMind dropped in a video clip to sum up how they’re feeling about the prospect of “Chuck” hanging it up for good:
Me finding out Charles Barkley is retiring next year. 😢 pic.twitter.com/IhuuHR7VaDJune 15, 2024
While a number of fans are disappointed to hear the news, many of them are simultaneously happy for the former NBA MVP. @TerrellTres conveyed such thoughts in his own message:
Between playing in the league and becoming a sports analyst, Charles Barkley has indeed contributed so much to the basketball world. Through his Inside the NBA career, he leaves so many memories for us to cherish. From getting pranked with a bucket of water to hilariously derailing commercials, his antics have long entertained the masses. It may be sad that he’s opted to retire after this upcoming season, but the obvious silver lining is that he can now have a fun farewell year. As Barkley himself said during his announcement, “next year’s gonna be the best year ever on TNT!” And I can’t wait to raise a glass to the star as he rides off into the sunset.
