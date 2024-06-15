’Grabbing The Tissues Now’: After Inside The NBA Brouhaha, Charles Barkley Has Announced His Retirement. The Fans Are In Their Feelings

Within the sports TV sphere, the past few months have seen various reports regarding the future of TNT’s Inside the NBA. This is due to the looming possibility that the network (which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery) could lose the broadcast rights to the basketball league. Nothing is set in stone just yet, as far as we know, but there’s been a major development related to that brouhaha. Longtime Inside co-host Charles Barkley officially confirmed that he’s retiring and, needless to say, the fans are in their feelings about his decision.

What Did Charles Barkley Say About Retirement?

Inside the NBA has concluded for the 2023-2024 season, though some of its hosts have continued to provide coverage of the Finals by way of NBA TV. Charles Barkley was on tap following Game 4, and it was during the broadcast that he confirmed his decision to retire. “Sir Charles” specifically plans to end his broadcast career following the ‘24-’25 season, which is also when the long-running TNT talk show would end if a new agreement isn’t reached. While addressing his colleagues, who he referred to as his “family,” the outspoken commentator said the following:

You know, there’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. And I just want to say, I’ve talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television. But I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude. But I’m going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT … But I wanted to tell my NBA TV and TV family that I’m not going to another network, but I’m gonna to pass the baton to Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you, Steve [Smith]. But next year, I’m just going to retire after 25 years. And I just wanted to say thank you, and wanted y’all to hear it from me first.

The comments – which were captured by ESPN’s Adam Schefter – are not only very honest, but they also signify the end of an era. Charles Barkley – who discussed retirement in 2022 – began working with TNT back in 2000. Since then, he’s become one of the sports worlds’ most prominent pundits. As a member of Inside the NBA, he’s not only won four Sports Emmys, but he’s also become a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. His love for the job is arguably why he’s been so vocal about Inside ’s potential cancellation . Throughout this time, Barkley has made wild statements about the corporate decisions being made and gotten real about why it all “sucks.”

It’s crazy to think of a world in which the “Round Mound of Rebound” isn’t breaking down the game of basketball alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith or Shaquille O’Neal. Nevertheless, I have to respect the man’s decision and am honestly happy that he’ll go out on his own terms. And, as I sort out my own thoughts on the matter, other fans are making their sentiments known as well.

What Are Fans Saying About Charles Barkley’s Decision To Retire?

Considering just how long the 61-year-old media personality has been on TV, it’s only natural that people would be feeling a way. X user @GennaOnTheMark emotionally express their feelings, and a number of viewers can probably relate to the comments shared:

Charles Barkley, 1 of the greatest 🏀 players & TV personalities ever, announces he will retire after next year’s [Inside the NBA] (which may also b the end of the show🥲). Grabbing the tissues now; 🏀 Season will never b the same.

Another fan, @shanelpratap , didn’t mince words when sharing their thoughts either. Upon taking to social media to weigh in, they made a blunt declaration:

Charles Barkley retiring after next season is just bad for TV. One of the greatest analysts/commentators, across all sports in the last quarter century!!!

At least one other viewers’ response to the news was a bit more visceral. Fellow X user @MeAloneInMyMind dropped in a video clip to sum up how they’re feeling about the prospect of “Chuck” hanging it up for good:

Me finding out Charles Barkley is retiring next year. 😢 pic.twitter.com/IhuuHR7VaDJune 15, 2024

While a number of fans are disappointed to hear the news, many of them are simultaneously happy for the former NBA MVP. @TerrellTres conveyed such thoughts in his own message:

I’ve become a big fan of Charles Barkley over the years and I really enjoy all his commentary that he provides. Hate to hear this, but I understand it. At some point, you’ve got to quit working and enjoy life itself. He’s given over 60 years to the game.