Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Text Exchange She Had With Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Over Her New Breakup Album

The long wait is finally over! Kelly Clarkson ’s first (non-Christmas) post-divorce album, Chemistry, has been released, and this one gets really personal. The first American Idol winner has compiled a musical journey for her 10th studio album that aims to show listeners the entire arc of a relationship . Clarkson was extremely vulnerable with this new batch of songs, and by extension, that makes it a pretty personal experience for her Brandon Blackstock, as well. The artist said she and her ex-husband did talk via text ahead of the album drop, and she revealed what she told him.

After writing an insane amount of breakup songs in the weeks and months after separating from Brandon Blackstock — and then weeding out those “angry” ditties that went too far — Kelly Clarkson put together a 14-song collection. When asked about her ex-husband’s take on it during an appearance on the TODAY show, the former Voice coach revealed:

We did have a little text exchange about it. I don’t even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, ‘Hey, I didn’t just diminish us down to one (thing).’ You know what I’m saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now, there’s a lot of pain, but that’s what happens, for all of us.

She seemed to acknowledge Brandon Blackstock’s pain in the divorce as well, ensuring him that while there’s plenty of heartbreak on Chemistry to be sure, she also included the joyful moments too.

Kelly Clarkson has made similar comments about the album, assuring fans in much the same way that Chemistry wouldn’t boil down to just the two emotions of “angry and sad,” and that a relationship that meant so much couldn’t be reduced to just one thing. She insisted to Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb that she loves love — despite the single “i hate love” featuring Steve Martin on the banjo — and that each song captures a moment of her journey. As for whether or not Brandon Blackstock will listen to that journey, she mused:

No. I don’t know if he’d care either way.

I can’t imagine it’s easy for Kelly Clarkson to rehash such raw emotions and talk about the things she went through that inspired Chemistry’s music, and I would guess it’s equally hard for Brandon Blackstock to hear. The talk show host has opened up about how “limiting” her marriage was and shaded Blackstock and his dad — who she remains in a legal battle with — in one of her “Kellyoke” performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While the pain is undoubtedly still there, hopefully the release of Chemistry can also provide healing for all involved.