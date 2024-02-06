After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis, Prince Harry Arrived Back In The UK Without Meghan Markle For A Reportedly Brief Visit

Prince Harry hasn't been seen with his family much since moving to the United States, and following claims made in Spare and Harry & Meghan (among other things), many believe he is not on good terms with them. However, after news broke that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, the Duke of Sussex set out for the UK quickly, while Meghan Markle stayed home with their kids. Now, he's there, however, his visit with his father was reportedly quite brief.

Reportedly, Prince Harry flew from Los Angeles to London on Monday. Today, he had a "quick visit" with his dad, according to Page Six . The outlet reported that after the diagnosis was shared, the king's youngest son decided to visit him. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle stayed in California to care for their two children -- 4-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet.

Along with Page Six's report that this would be a "quick visit," The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson posted on X that Prince Harry was with his dad for less than 45 minutes.

New: King Charles has left Clarence House and a helicopter is waiting for him at Buckingham Palace. It is believed Prince Harry left moments earlier. Their meeting would have lasted less than 45 minutes.

It's unknown what the pair spoke about during this brief meeting. However, Wilkinson noted that King Charles left Clarence House, and there was a helicopter waiting for him at Buckingham Palace. He also said Prince Harry reportedly left minutes before his father.

When the palace announced the King’s cancer, it was quickly reported that Prince Harry had plans to go across the pond to see him. Then, the Duke of Sussex’s team confirmed that he had spoken to his father after learning the news. He then left for the UK, while Markle and their kids stayed at their home in Montecito, California.

At this point, the specific kind of cancer the King has hasn’t been confirmed. However, it was noted in the statement from the palace that he was getting a “benign prostate enlargement” when the cancer was discovered. When that procedure happened, it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to the king . Then, after the cancer was found during this procedure and it was announced by Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Sussex quickly made his way back to London.

It was a bit surprising at first to learn that Prince Harry’s visit was so short. However, considering that the King is still working, and how long his youngest son was in the UK for his coronation, it makes sense.

Last spring, it was reported that Prince Harry would attend the coronation without Meghan Markel , because their son’s birthday was on the same day. It was then alleged that the prince would be “on the sidelines” at the ceremony, which he was in a way, as he was not seated with his brother Prince William.

Then, after reports explained why the Duke of Sussex wouldn’t be at the coronation long , it proved to be true, as he flew back to the States a few hours after his father’s ceremony.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if Prince Harry is heading back to California right after his meeting with his father, as he did during the coronation. As more information comes out about the King’s cancer diagnosis and his son’s reaction to it, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.