After Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Car Chase, Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Shared Honest Thoughts On Paparazzi

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry find themselves at the center of a controversy stemming from a situation that occurred over a week ago. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Markle’s mother, were pursued by photographers during what’s been described as a “near catastrophic” chase . All three were riding in the back of a taxi at the time, and a rep for the couple suggested that the chase went on for hours. In the aftermath, some have questioned the severity of the incident, which prompted authorities to get involved. Amid the continued discussion, a bodyguard of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana , shared some honest thoughts on paparazzi.

Lee Sansum knows quite a bit about dealing with photogs, considering that he once provided security for one of the most high-profile individuals on the planet. He provided services for the Princess of Wales and her two sons during the summer of 1997 ahead of her tragic death in August of that year. The late royal was killed in a car crash while being pursued by shutterbugs, which makes her son’s recent incident somewhat surreal. When asked about the conflicting reports on the Duke and Duchess’ chase, Sansum surmised that the public isn’t getting a complete picture of what happened:

I think really from the information that we're reading — that is put out by the press and whoever — I think we're only getting a part of the story. Whether it's entirely the correct story, it's a version of the story. But from my experience in the past, the paparazzi, the people taking the photographs… they are so intrusive. And eventually it just breaks you down. Initially, you can just get on with it and you can kind of put up with it. But it's very oppressive. And eventually, even the coolest of us, you're just, ‘Enough, man.’

The guard certainly didn’t mince words while discussing the situation with Fox News . Something he seems to take issue with is the paparazzi’s apparent desire to obtain a “money shot.” In Lee Sansum’s estimation, this shouldn’t put the celebrities involved and bystanders in danger. He also pointed to Princess Diana’s death as a “classic example” of what happens when such an ordeal goes wrong. Sansum went on to say even more about the potential hazards that come with photographer tactics:

I find it absolutely crazy that these people are allowed to do this and put the public at risk, chasing people. We say ‘chasing,’ we assume that they're going really fast. They don't have to be going fast, but they're cutting people off… They're advancing through traffic in an aggressive manner to catch a vehicle, to take a photograph that is going to make them money. And it's putting people at risk.

More on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Image credit: Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)) The Prince Harry And Meghan Car Chase Keeps Getting More Interesting As Rumors Swirl It Came After A Hotel Room Snafu

These comments line up with the ones that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rep shared after the crash. It’s certainly reasonable to say that one’s safety should never be compromised in pursuit of a video or photo. Though many are still seeking out answers in regard to the recent vehicle pursuit that occurred in New York. The cab driver has since weighed in on the subject and said that he wouldn’t “call it a chase,” adding that he “never felt like [he] was in danger.” Amid the conflicting reports, Harry and Meghan have also denied that they exaggerated the chase .

All the while, the famous pair also sought to obtain the car chase footage and were ultimately unsuccessful. On top of that, a photography agency sent them a searing message pertaining to the United States and the crown.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this matter as a whole continues to develop for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In the meantime, it wouldn’t be too shocking if other former employees for the British Royal Family weigh in like Princess Diana’s former bodyguard has.