After NCIS: Hawai'i And Magnum P.I.'s Cancellations, Fox's Rescue: HI-Surf Premiere Brings A Different Kind Of Action To The Aloha State

Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Rescue: HI-Surf on Fox.

Once upon a time, not too long ago, multiple network TV shows were set in Hawaii. Even after the end of Hawaii Five-0 in 2020, NCIS: Hawai'i and Magnum P.I. kept the action going in the Aloha State as recently as spring 2024. Alas, those two were cancelled, but Fox's new Rescue: HI-Surf takes the action back in the 2024 TV schedule and I didn't quite get the Baywatch vibes I was expecting from the series premiere. As a fan of Magnum P.I., though, that's a good thing for me.

Magnum P.I. And NCIS: Hawai'i's Cancellations

Before diving into Fox's new show, let's first take a quick look back at the two Hawaii-set shows that were cancelled last season... and why that really isn't a sign of early doom for Rescue: Hi-Surf to discourage you from watching. Magnum P.I. was one of few shows that actually returned in fall 2023 with new episodes despite the WGA writers strike ands SAG-AFTRA actors strike, as those episodes had already been filmed before the strikes started.

The most recent fifth season was also the show's first on NBC after it was cancelled by CBS, but despite fan campaigns, the Jay Hernandez-starring project was cancelled for the second time and aired its finale back in January, just shy of the 100-episode milestone. At the time, it was reported that cast contracts were expiring and a decision about the show's future had to be made sooner rather than later; that decision just wasn't good news for fans.

As for NCIS: Hawai'i, the cancellation decision happened despite reported concessions from producers to significantly cut the budget for a fourth season. CBS Studios President David Stapf said over the summer that Hawai'i (as well as So Help Me Todd) "probably any other year" would have been renewed, but there wasn't room in the lineup for them.

So, since Magnum P.I. was presumably at least partly cancelled due to cast contract deadlines and Hawai'i was at least partly cancelled due to a packed CBS lineup, Fox's Rescue: HI-Surf seems to have everything going for it as the next show set in the Aloha State.

First Impression Of Rescue: HI-Surf

Technically, my very first impression of the new Fox show was months ago when I realized I wasn't a huge fan of typing out the title, but that didn't affect my viewing experience when I tuned into the pilot that aired on September 22. I was optimistic on the whole going in, title aside, as a fan of Magnum P.I. making the most of the Hawaii setting.

Plus, the venerable John Wells was on board as an executive producer, and his TV credits include two of my all-time favorite shows: ER and The West Wing. Throw in the 9-1-1-esque vibes from the promos, and I could see why Fox was giving Rescue: HI-Surf a special post-NFL doubleheader premiere time slot before moving to Mondays.

As it turns out, I wasn't wrong with getting the 9-1-1-esque vibes, and not just because leading lady Arielle Kebbel recurred on that show prior to its move to ABC. In fact, I think that Rescue: HI-Surf will pair well with 9-1-1: Lone Star on Monday nights. This is a first responder show, after all, with the focus on a crew of Hawaii lifeguards tasked with protecting the famously dangerous North Shore waters of Oahu.

It's clear enough in the pilot – complete with jabs at one of the characters for wanting to leave lifeguarding to become a firefighter – that this isn't a first responder show that spans the different categories like 9-1-1 and Lone Star, but there's plenty of action.

In fact, it's action-packed to the point that I found myself wondering more than once if Rescue: HI-Surf hired actors who were incredibly capable in the water or turned people who were incredibly capable in the water into actors. (For what it's worth, the main cast members do all have a number of credits prior to this series.)

It remains to be seen if the drama is enough to sustain a storyline beyond the few hooks in the premiere, but I'll be tuning in again at least to see the rescues. And if you're a Baywatch fan hoping for more of the same from this show... well, I've never watched much Baywatch, but I will say that the red bathing suits of Rescue: HI-Surf refreshingly seem a lot more function than fashion.

After the series premiere on September 22, you can catch new episodes of Rescue: HI-Surf on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, following episodes from the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. You'll also be able to find the show streaming with a Hulu subscription moving forward.