After Widely Viewed Oprah Interview And More, A Royal Expert Says King Charles Had One Major Request For Prince Harry

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, they’ve revealed a lot about the Royal Family as they told their side of the story. Through their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Prince Harry’s book Spare, we’ve heard a lot about his relationship with his family, and it’s not all good. Now, King Charles has apparently requested that his youngest son stop talking so publically about all of this.

Tom Quinn, a Royal Family expert and author, told The Mirror that King Charles has apparently asked his son to stop revealing stories about the Royal Family that could "cause trouble." The author claimed:

Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble. And everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something there are going to be consequences if you do not obey.

Between that revealing interview with Oprah three years ago, and the one-two punch that came with Harry & Meghan (which one expert said was “dissing” Prince William ) and Spare coming out within a month of each other, we learned a lot about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the rest of the Royal Family.

The wild allegations and revelations in Spare , for example, includes a story that revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were apparently involved in Prince Harry wearing that controversial Nazi costume . That, along with other stories in the memoir, made the book popular, however, it also reportedly had a negative impact on the Prince and Princess of Wales .

Other stories Prince Harry told, per The Mirror article, included allegations of racism in the Royal Family – which Prince William responded to in 2021 after the Oprah interview – as well as a fight the Duke of Sussex got into with his older brother.

This Royal expert is now pointing out that the King has apparently asked his youngest son to stop speaking so publicly and telling stories that could harm the family. Continuing to explain this alleged request, Quinn reasoned that Prince Harry’s public comments, criticisms and reveals are doing more harm than good, saying:

Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family he has had just one aim – to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends. Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work; complaining publicly just makes things worse and in Harry’s case that means more and more ties to his past being severed.

Recently, Prince Harry hasn’t said much publicly about his family. Following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, the Duke of Sussex visited the UK to spend time with his father. After that, he broke his silence on the diagnosis and his trip, saying he was “grateful” he got to see his dad and that what they discussed “stays between me and him.”

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US, they have been candid about their experience in the Royal Family. Now, whether these claims about King Charles’ request are true or not, they have noticeably not been speaking about them nearly as much.

As we learn more about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.