Harry & Meghan: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, commonly known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have long been two of the most notable and visible members of the British Royal Family, even before they stirred controversy in early 2020 upon announcing their plans to leave the royal life behind. Book deals, an Oprah Winfrey interview, and countless unofficial biographies from “close insiders” have followed in the wake of their big announcement, and all the media attention is surely going to reach new heights upon the release of the upcoming Netflix docuseries looking into the couple’s relationship.

Harry & Meghan, the aptly titled documentary series, was made with the full cooperation of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will sit front and center at its story, told through interviews with the royal couple, their friends, family, and various journalists. If this is the first you’re hearing of the highly anticipated streaming event, stick around, because we’re about to break it all down.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Harry & Meghan Will Tell The Complete Story (Thus Far) Of The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex’s Relationship

In a post announcing the Harry & Meghan documentary series and unveiling first look images, Netflix's Tudum (opens in new tab) provided some key details regarding the upcoming streaming event. One of the biggest tidbits of information revealed was that the series will explore “the span of their relationship,” from its early beginnings through the Duke and Duchess’ decision to leave royal life behind and start anew in California not even two years after their heavily televised May 2018 wedding.

How the documentary series will tackle the way in which the Sussexes navigated the challenges and controversies during their relationship — both in and out of the Royal Family — remains to be seen, but if past interviews are any indication, it will be done directly and unflinchingly.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Docuseries Is Split Into Six Episodes

When Netflix announced Harry & Meghan in November 2022, the streaming platform also revealed that the upcoming documentary series will consist of six episodes. The runtimes and subject matter featured in each of those six episodes have not yet been revealed, but it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for each chapter to focus on a different stage in the couple’s relationship. We will just have to wait and see when the documentary series makes its eventual streaming debut in the near future.

(Image credit: BBC News)

The Docuseries Will Include Interviews With The Couple’s Friends And Family

Not only will Prince Harry and Meaghan Markle be on screen throughout the duration of the six-part documentary series, Netflix has also revealed the former royal couple’s friends and family members will also be featured in the form of interviews. The announcement stopped short of revealing who exactly was interviewed for Harry & Meghan, but it is doubtful that viewers will see Harry’s Brother, William, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne pop up, aside from archival footage or old photographs.

While it doesn’t look like William, his wife Kate, or even Harry’s father, King Charles III, will sit down for an interview at any point in the upcoming streaming event, it wouldn’t that big of a stretch to think we’ll see some of the Duke and Duchess’ celebrity friends and neighbors like Jennifer Aniston or Tyler Perry, the latter of whom played host to the couple after they moved to the United States.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Harry & Meghan Trailer Offers A Brief Yet Emotional Look Into The Former Royal Couple’s Story

In December 2022, Netflix gave the world its first glance at Harry & Meghan in the form of the quick teaser trailer. Clocking in at a little more one minute in length, the video makes the most of its short length with new footage of the former royal couple as well as using a series of photographs from their respective formative years, early days of their relationship, wedding, and royal life.

No surprise, but the Harry & Meghan teaser trailer is incredibly emotional (even before the quick shot of the couple wiping tears from their eyes) and appears to set the tone for the raw and unflinching documentary series that is to be released in the coming months (or weeks).

(Image credit: Netflix)

Academy Award-Nominated Documentarian Liz Garbus Directs

Presented with the monumental task of telling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s story for the whole world to see is Liz Garbus, who has a record of success in the world of documentaries that makes her more than qualified to handle what is surely going to be one of the most-watched titles on Netflix in the near future.

If Garbus’ name doesn’t sound familiar, some of her previous releases will surely ring a bell. Throughout her career, Garbus has received multiple Academy Award nominations for documentaries like The Farm: Angola, USA, Street Fight, Killing in the Name, and What Happened, Miss Simone? Her other credits include Bobby Fisher Against the World, Love, Marilyn, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, which remains not only one of the best documentaries on HBO Max, but also one of the most riveting true crime shows in recent memory.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Harry & Meghan’s Premiere Was Reportedly Delayed Because Of Controversy Surrounding The Crown Season 5

Netflix has yet to reveal exactly when Harry & Meghan will be released, but according to Deadline, it's been pushed back until 2023 following a last-minute delay in October 2022. At the time, the outlet reported that the delay supposedly had to do with backlash surrounding the then-upcoming release of The Crown Season 5, which eventually landed on service the following month.

A lot of the controversy surrounding The Crown centered around a scene early on in which Prince Charles (Dominic West) lobbies for his mother (Imelda Staunton) to abdicate the throne while speaking with Prime Minister John Major (Jonny Lee Miller), a conversation Major said was made up for the show. Following a series of similar articles, Deadline said Netflix made the decision to delay the release for the time being.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry’s Highly Anticipated Memoir, Spare, Is Scheduled To Be Published January 10, 2023

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, is scheduled to land in bookstores and online retailers on January 10, 2023, which could mean the Netflix documentary series comes out either before or after its release. In October 2022, Variety reported that the book, which is being published by Penguin Random House, was also originally supposed to hit shelves in 2022, but Prince Harry pressed pause following his grandmother’s death to make last-minute changes “out of sensitivity to his family.”

Harry & Meghan will be available at some point in the near future, giving everyone with a Netflix subscription even more to watch in the coming year. In the meantime, don’t forget to take a look at the 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming out.