After Pete Davidson's SNL Impression, Machine Gun Kelly Wants Some Payback

Saturday Night Live has lampooned countless celebrities since making its broadcast debut in 1975. While many of them delight general audiences, one also has to remember that the stars being parodied might view them and share thoughts as well. The latest episode featured a number of impressions, one of which was done by Pete Davidson. The King of Staten Island star portrayed rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly in a funny sketch. Now, Kelly has apparently seen the sketch for himself, and he may be looking for a bit of payback.

Kim Kardashian hosted SNL this past weekend, and the show was filled with playful celebrity jabs, a number of which were aimed at her own family . One particular skit titled, “The People’s Kourt,” saw the media mogul play her sister, Kourtney, who presided over a celebrity TV courtroom show. Two of the celebrities seeking justice were Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (played by Chloe Fineman). Pete Davidson gave a great performance as Kelly, and the rapper later took to Twitter to share some quick thoughts on the bit:

i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl https://t.co/Ue0mnK7MlwOctober 10, 2021 See more

I honestly wouldn’t mind seeing the rapper attempt to impersonate the comedian. The two do share some of the same physical characteristics, one of the biggest being that they’re both tall and lanky. And I’m sure it wouldn’t be too difficult for him to replicate the Saturday Night Live star’s voice. You can see the full sketch down below:

The 27-year-old Pete Davidson has proven to have a knack for certain celebrity impersonations. During his tenure on the show he’s parodied various people and fictional characters . And as seen in the clip above, he’s particularly good with rappers. If you haven’t seen his Eminem imitation , you may want to check it out.

Over the years, other stars have responded to parodies of themselves that have appeared on the long-running sketch comedy series. Jennifer Aniston recently provided thoughts on seeing Vanessa Bayer’s impersonation of her and her Friends character, Rachel Green. Aniston seemed mostly positive on the performance, though she did find it to be a bit jarring at first.

Of course, some reactions can fall on the opposite end of the spectrum. One particularly vocal critic was former U.S. President Donald Trump. The then-Commander in Chief wasn’t too thrilled with Alec Baldwin’s frequent portrayal of him. Nevertheless, it became popular with viewers, though Baldwin, who won an Emmy for his work, grew somewhat tired of the role before he ultimately retired the impersonation.

Saturday Night Live welcomes a wide number of celebrities to serve as hosts (and/or musical guests), so there’s a firm chance Machine Gun Kelly could grace the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza sometime soon. But know that if he were to impersonate Pete Davidson, it would likely be done out of fun and respect, even if a few sweet jabs are thrown in.