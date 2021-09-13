Megan Fox Wore A See-Through Dress, Called Machine Gun Kelly Her ‘Future Baby Daddy’ At VMAs

MTV’s VMA Awards have come to be known as a huge event that shows the hottest names in music and entertainment colliding for one hell of a night. 2021’s version of the event was no exception, especially when Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker had Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian to introduce their set for the evening. And in a sweet, but still totally MTV style statement of support, Fox introduced both men as their “future baby daddies.”

Just before performing “papercuts” at the 2021 MTV VMAs, Fox and Kardashian were shown on stage, dressed to impress the crowd before their partners took the stage. As you’ll be able to read below, the ladies served as excellent hypewomen, bantering about how they’re huge fans of Kelly and Barker respectively. And then, as shared in the video on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram, Megan Fox dropped the metaphorical mic with her big closer:

Megan Fox: I’m a huge fan of this next performer, I’ve watched him grow, and not just as a performer but as a person.Kourtney Kardashian: I’m a fan too. And I think his drummer is super hot.Fox: New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.

Megan Fox is certainly familiar with sparking conversations on the internet, as she’s adept at getting people’s attention with merely a turn of phrase. So naturally, everyone’s going to be buzzing for weeks to come about this declaration of love that also doubles as the Jennifer’s Body star doing what she does best. Which certainly made the night of those attending, and probably Machine Gun Kelly himself.

Both Machine Gun Kelly’s performance with Travis Barker, as well as the encouragement from Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, couldn’t have come at a better time. In Kelly’s case, this is especially true, considering the drama that saw the performer accused of shoving a parking attendant while shooting his co-directorial debut, Good Mourning with a U. Fox went on to show off her see-through dress and refer to MGK as "daddy" on social media:

Though their relationship has certainly had moments of uncertainty, the coupling of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly is one that is supportive and kind of cute to observe. As the couple continue to mingle in the public eye, through personal life as well as professional collaborations, there will only be more for their fans to talk about. Which, if Fox’s statement is any indication, will include a young child to only deepen the link that they share.

If you want to see how Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met, kicking off the love story you see before you today, their film Midnight in the Switchgrass is currently available for rental on VOD. Should you be looking for a new film to enjoy throughout the rest of the year’s offerings, the 2021 release schedule will allow you to do just that. And if you want to start a betting pool on what Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's hypothetical baby might be named, that's something you'll have to do on your end.