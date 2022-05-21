After Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Kenan Thompson For Supposed SNL Ban, The Comedian Tells His Side Of The F-Bomb-Oriented Story

Samuel L. Jackson is an icon in showbiz and pop culture, but hasn't made many appearances on Saturday Night Live, and the actor has explained that he believes Kenan Thompson is the reason for him being "banned." Now, Thompson is sharing his side of the story, which is very different from what Jackson had to say.

In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon , Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson told his side of the infamous Samuel L. Jackson F-bomb story and the star’s subsequent (alleged) ban from the show. He said:

I don’t have the authority to do that. I don’t know why he thinks that. This is a great story. Hey Sam, it’s all good bro. You’re welcome any time, from what I’ve been hearing. Anyway, he dropped the F-bomb on the show, but he says I was supposed to cut him off before that. But the cue card, it was just an F- on the cue card, it wasn’t the whole word. I was thinking he was just gonna go like a fake move and stop at the f-. You know what I mean? He went full train at it because I guess he’s a method kind of guy.

The moment in question featured Samuel L. Jackson as a guest on the recurring sketch What’s Up With That?. The acclaimed actor was supposed to be cut off from saying the F-word by Kenan Thompson’s Diondre Cole.

But, as luck would have it, that wasn’t the only time Samuel L. Jackson had to be bleeped out. According to Kenan Thompson, the Marvel star let the expletive loose on air for a second time. He explained:

He did it twice! When he did it the first time, I was processing like, ‘Oh snap, I didn’t get there in time…’ We kinda expect the F-word out of Sam Jackson, so no harm done. Then he doubled down and said it again, and I was like, ‘Yo, my man, we got to pay for those.’ It got a reaction. But he’s been mad at me for that, so my bad, bro. I didn’t think he was gonna do it like that. Come on in whenever you want. It’s Sam Jackson — who doesn’t want Sam Jackson on the show?

Lorne Michaels apparently feels the same way: the longtime SNL producer replied in the negative when Samuel L. Jackson asked if he was actually banned from 30 Rockefeller Center. It doesn’t seem like the word warrants an immediate dismissal from the show.

In fact, many other celebrities have accidentally dropped an F-bomb during a live taping of Saturday Night Live, including Norm MacDonald, Jenny Slate, and Sam Rockwell. Jenny Slate was rumored to have been fired because of it, although that claim was quickly rebuked . Kristen Stewart also made the slip-up during a hosting gig , joking afterwards that Lorne wouldn’t let her back on the show.

Either way, it seems as though neither Kenan Thompson nor Lorne Michaels has any hard feelings for Samuel L. Jackson, F-bombs or not. The star might just have to be more careful the next time he pays a visit to Studio 8H. Or not, really. If he didn’t drop an F-bomb, would it really be the Samuel L. Jackson fans know and love?