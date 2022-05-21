After Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Kenan Thompson For Supposed SNL Ban, The Comedian Tells His Side Of The F-Bomb-Oriented Story
By Rachel Romean published
Kenan Thompson shares his side of the story.
Samuel L. Jackson is an icon in showbiz and pop culture, but hasn't made many appearances on Saturday Night Live, and the actor has explained that he believes Kenan Thompson is the reason for him being "banned." Now, Thompson is sharing his side of the story, which is very different from what Jackson had to say.
In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson told his side of the infamous Samuel L. Jackson F-bomb story and the star’s subsequent (alleged) ban from the show. He said:
The moment in question featured Samuel L. Jackson as a guest on the recurring sketch What’s Up With That?. The acclaimed actor was supposed to be cut off from saying the F-word by Kenan Thompson’s Diondre Cole.
But, as luck would have it, that wasn’t the only time Samuel L. Jackson had to be bleeped out. According to Kenan Thompson, the Marvel star let the expletive loose on air for a second time. He explained:
Lorne Michaels apparently feels the same way: the longtime SNL producer replied in the negative when Samuel L. Jackson asked if he was actually banned from 30 Rockefeller Center. It doesn’t seem like the word warrants an immediate dismissal from the show.
In fact, many other celebrities have accidentally dropped an F-bomb during a live taping of Saturday Night Live, including Norm MacDonald, Jenny Slate, and Sam Rockwell. Jenny Slate was rumored to have been fired because of it, although that claim was quickly rebuked. Kristen Stewart also made the slip-up during a hosting gig, joking afterwards that Lorne wouldn’t let her back on the show.
Either way, it seems as though neither Kenan Thompson nor Lorne Michaels has any hard feelings for Samuel L. Jackson, F-bombs or not. The star might just have to be more careful the next time he pays a visit to Studio 8H. Or not, really. If he didn’t drop an F-bomb, would it really be the Samuel L. Jackson fans know and love?
You can catch Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live, which is currently airing its 47th season on NBC. Past episodes are available to stream with your Peacock Premium subscription.
