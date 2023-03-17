After Saying Goodbye To Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy Is Losing Another Longtime Series Regular
More losses for Grey Sloan Memorial.
The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy has seen a sort of changing of the guards, as star Ellen Pompeo made her exit from the beloved ABC series, with five new characters being introduced to take up the mantle. Now, the series is losing another longtime series regular, as Kelly McCreary announced her exit from the show. McCreary has portrayed Maggie Pierce — Meredith Grey’s half-sister — since Season 10.
Kelly McCreary’s final episode as a series regular will air Thursday, April 13, Deadline reports, though like Ellen Pompeo, she plans to check back into the happenings at Grey Sloan Memorial later this season. The actress released a statement announcing her impending departure, which reads:
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 has seen trouble in Maggie’s marriage to Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill), and the latest episode “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” solidified the sisterly bond between Maggie and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), even in Meredith’s absence. Kelly McCreary’s statement continued:
In addition to these two big character exits, Grey’s Anatomy is also losing showrunner Krista Vernoff at the end of Season 19. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC.
