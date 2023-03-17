After Saying Goodbye To Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy Is Losing Another Longtime Series Regular

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy has seen a sort of changing of the guards, as star Ellen Pompeo made her exit from the beloved ABC series, with five new characters being introduced to take up the mantle. Now, the series is losing another longtime series regular, as Kelly McCreary announced her exit from the show. McCreary has portrayed Maggie Pierce — Meredith Grey’s half-sister — since Season 10.

Kelly McCreary’s final episode as a series regular will air Thursday, April 13, Deadline reports, though like Ellen Pompeo, she plans to check back into the happenings at Grey Sloan Memorial later this season. The actress released a statement announcing her impending departure, which reads:

After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 has seen trouble in Maggie’s marriage to Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill), and the latest episode “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” solidified the sisterly bond between Maggie and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), even in Meredith’s absence. Kelly McCreary’s statement continued:

To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.

In addition to these two big character exits, Grey’s Anatomy is also losing showrunner Krista Vernoff at the end of Season 19. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC.

More to come…