New Grey's Anatomy Cast Members In Season 19 And Where You've Seen Them Before

Grey’s Anatomy is ready to go “back to the beginning,” when its 19th season kicks off October 6. Star Kevin McKidd — whose Owen Hunt was seen in the Season 18 finale going on the lam — said when we reunite with the Seattle surgeons, the drama will be centered around a new class of interns. While it’s not quite a reboot , the actor said, this premiere is likely to feel a lot like 2005’s “A Hard Day’s Night,” when we were first introduced to Meredith Grey et al. So let’s take a look at the new cast members, because you may have seen them somewhere before.

The addition of Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane and Midori Francis as series regulars on Grey’s Anatomy comes as Ellen Pompeo starts to separate from the show. After much speculation, the Meredith actress announced she will only appear in eight episodes this season, and she will not be returning in a full-time capacity if the series continues past this season. That makes these new roles all the more important, so let’s take a look at the incoming surgical residents in the Grey's Anatomy Season 19 cast.

Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffith)

Already a Shonda Rhimes player, Alexis Floyd is joining the cast as Simone Griffith, who is described as high-achieving, clever, and possessing a good sense of humor. However, this intern apparently has a painful and personal history with Grey Sloan, and despite growing up in Seattle, she never wanted to end up working at this particular hospital. So, what happened in her past? Why is she here now? I can’t wait to find out.

Shonda Rhimes fans likely recognize Alexis Floyd as Neff Davis — a member of fake heiress Anna Delvey’s inner circle — on the Netflix drama Inventing Anna. She also had a recurring role as Tia Clayton on Season 3 of Freeform’s The Bold Type.

Niko Terho (Lucas Adams)

Our next new doc is a relative newcomer, but he already has a connection to one of the Grey Sloan veterans. Niko Terho, who will play intern Lucas Adams , starred opposite Jake Borelli (a.k.a. Levi Schmitt) in the Freeform movie, The Thing About Harry. Terho came out of the ABC Discovers Showcase, per Deadline, just weeks before landing the LGBTQ+ rom-com.

Niko Terho's character on Grey's Anatomy is described as “likable to a fault,” but his grades don’t match his amazing mind. Lucas apparently comes from a family of doctors and is therefore determined to prove himself, but he’ll have to put in the work and not just rely on his charms. I’m ready to see this charm in action!

Harry Shum Jr. (Benson ‘Blue’ Kwan)

Plenty of fans will recognize Harry Shum Jr. from his roles as Mike Chang on Glee and Magnus Bane on Shadowhunters. He’s set to star in a spinoff of Crazy Rich Asians , as he had a pretty significant cameo as Charlie Wu during the movie’s credits. He also played Chad in this year’s critically acclaimed, Everything Everywhere All at Once .

He’s set to play Benson “Blue” Kwan , who Deadline describes as “sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant.” This doctor is used to winning everything, but he’s got a lot to prove after a family crisis derailed his career plans, and it seems his backstory will provide the reason Blue is a little older than his counterparts. Harry Shum Jr. has a good bit of dance experience in his background, appearing in Stomp the Yard, You Got Served and two of the Step Up sequels. Please, please, please tell me we’ll see some dancing at Grey Sloan this season!

Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin)

Next up is Australian actor Adelaide Kane, who will be playing Jules Millin on Grey’s Anatomy this season. Her character was reportedly raised by druggie/artist/hippie types, forcing Jules to grow up fast to care for herself and her parents, Deadline reports. For that reason, she is bossy, and not afraid to break the rules in order to save a life — even if that means getting in trouble. Hmm, is anyone else getting Meredith Grey vibes from that description?

Adelaide Kane got her start on the soap opera, Neighbours, and starred as Mary Stuart in The CW’s Reign. She also played Ivy Belfrey/Drizella on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, and has had recurring roles on Teen Wolf and SEAL Team. This Is Us fans might recognize her as Kate and Toby’s grown daughter, Hailey, in a flash-forward story arc.

Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda)

Rounding out the Grey Sloan freshman five is Midori Francis, who will play the scrappy and confident Mika Yasuda. The middle child with eight siblings is accustomed to being overlooked, Deadline reports, so she uses others’ underestimation to her advantage.

Midori Francis was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Lily in the 2020 Netflix series Dash & Lily, and played Alicia on the HBO Max series, The Sex Lives of College Girls, where she will continue to recur in Season 2. She also starred in Afterlife of the Party on Netflix and has appeared in Ocean’s Eight and Good Boys.

While we’re meeting five new characters this season, It’s unlikely that the personalities of these first-year residents will mirror those of Meredith Grey, Cristina Yang, Alex Karev, George O’Malley (RIP) and Izzie Stevens, but I’m excited to see if and how this “not quite a reboot” premiere pays homage to the original 2005 rookie class.

As well as the new actors, the medical drama is well-known for bringing back familiar faces. Scott Speedman and Kate Walsh are set to recur in Season 19, with Speedman's role as Meredith's love interest Nick Marsh being reduced alongside Ellen Pompeo's. Walsh appeared as Addison Montgomery in three episodes of Season 18.