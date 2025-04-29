‘It Is Terrifying.’ Kim Raver Hypes Grey’s Anatomy Season Finale, And I Already Know It's Going To Frustrate Me

Three episodes left.

Grey’s Anatomy is back on the 2025 TV schedule this week after a brief hiatus, but all too soon we’ll be saying goodbye to Season 21. Just three episodes remain this season, and it sounds like showrunner Meg Marinis and company are building to a big disaster to take us into that long summer break. In fact, Kim Raver described “How Do I Live” as “terrifying,” and her comments have me convinced that I’m going to be left banging my head against the wall.

Kim Raver, who plays chief of surgery Teddy Altman, has seen her share of the drama this season on Grey’s Anatomy — particularly thanks to guest star Sophia Bush, as Dr. Cass Beckman has proven quite the obstacle in Teddy’s marriage to Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). However, open relationships and Teddy’s hot hookup may be the last thing on the surgeons’ minds, as Raver hyped the upcoming finale, telling TV Insider:

It’s extraordinary. It is terrifying. It’s so Grey’s in the sense that I think people are going to be holding on to their seats while they’re watching. It’s like a quintessential finale. It’s so well designed and so well written and such a great springboard into Season 22. I am just sort of blown away by [Meg Marinis'] ability to come up with another complete cliffhanger on every front.

OK, so this “quintessential finale” will include a “complete cliffhanger on every front.” What I hear when Kim Raver says that is to expect a lot of loose ends and — if I know Grey’s Anatomy (I do) — at least one doctor left on the brink of life or death. I’m already dreading the long wait until the Season 22 premiere, likely in October.

So what do we know about what will go down in “How Do I Live”? According to the episode synopsis:

While the interns are excited to transition to second-year residency, an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital.

There’s a chance the season-ending emergency might involve Piper Perabo. The Yellowstone actress was confirmed for a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy’s final three episodes of Season 21, where she’ll be playing Jenna Gatlin, a mom whose 9-year-old daughter needs a high-risk surgery. Will that turn out to be the operating room where the medical emergency unfolds?

There are still a couple weeks to go before we’ll get that answer. On the upcoming episode, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” we’ll see Winston (Anthony Hill) and Jules (Adelaide Kane) disagree on how to handle a patient’s family — and no doubt further the romantic spark between them — as well as Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) struggling with wedding plans.

Don’t miss the beginning of the end of Season 21 when Grey’s Anatomy returns at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, May 1, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription. The first 20 seasons are also available to stream with a Netflix subscription.

