New Report Includes Claims About How CBS News’ Bari Weiss Has Changed Since The 60 Minutes Firings

60 Minutes has been in a major period of transition as of late, and that can be attributed to the greater leadership changes that have taken place at CBS News in recent months. Bari Weiss was named editor-in-chief of that aforementioned news organization months ago and has instituted sweeping changes. That included several staff cuts at 60. Weiss’ leadership style has since been criticized, and a new report now shares alleged details on how she’s been changing her approach to the job.

How Has Bari Weiss Reportedly Changed Her Ways?

If insiders are to be believed, Weiss has been aiming to create a more upbeat environment at CBS’ news branch. Several individuals with purported knowledge of the matter spoke with The New York Post, with one saying that Weiss now starts her Friday editorial meetings by “celebrating” company victories. With that, she reportedly recognizes employees by name and gives them kudos for their good work. This is apparently a stark departure from past meetings, which would allegedly see Weiss stringently critiquing her colleagues’ work.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that those meetings had become very tense and served as a setting for people to share grievances about politicians Weiss purportedly opposed. The editor in chief supposedly doesn’t want to give off such vibes anymore, as “she made zero effort before, but since the ‘60’ explosion, she’s been very nice to people.” Also, Weiss has supposedly instituted an open-door policy when it comes to her sixth-floor office at CBS. In terms of what sparked this change, a network source attributed it to one thing:

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I think Bari has been given management training and told to develop relationships with existing staff and try to retain them.

Yet another network insider claimed Weiss always had an open-door policy and that she hadn’t received any formal management training. These alleged details notably arrive as speculation continues to swirl around Weiss possibly running CNN after the merger between Paramount Skydance (CBS’ parent company) and Warner Bros. Discovery. Overall, these claims should be taken with a grain of salt, though what’s known with certainty is that there are a number of employees who are no longer at CBS to work alongside Weiss.

60 Minutes Has Let Go A Lot Of Employees In Recent Months

This past May, longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper exited the program to spend more time with his children. At the end of that same month, the show also parted ways with correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi along with executive producer Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich. Recent weeks have also seen the exits of producers Henry Schuster, Nichole Marks and Michael Gavshon.

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June marked what would arguably become the most high-profile firing at 60 Minutes, as veteran correspondent Scott Pelley was relieved of his duties. Pelley’s exit came shortly after he had a heated conversation with series EP Nick Bilton (Simon’s successor). During that discussion, Pelley reportedly accused Weiss of “murdering” the news magazine show due to her supposed lack of broadcast prowess and alleged political partiality. While Weiss later claimed she tried to mend fences with Pelley and reach an agreement, he claimed that was not the case.

It’s been alleged that morale at CBS News has been low since Pelley and the others were let go. Per another report, though, Bilton and Weiss are “acutely aware” of the headlines swirling around the brand right now and are seeking to create positive change. The supposed changes Weiss had made would theoretically align with that assertion. Still, even with Weiss’ shifts and Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim still at 60 Minutes, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the show and the company that produces it.