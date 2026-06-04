‘Morale Is Terrible.’ What’s Reportedly Going On At CBS News After Scott Pelley’s Firing
The 60 Minutes correspondent was fired on June 2.
As the 2026 TV schedule moves along, CBS News has been going through shakeups for months, and the latest firing has really made waves. Now, after Scott Pelley was let go from 60 Minutes, an insider has shared information about how things are reportedly going. According to them, “morale is terrible.”
Pelley was fired after he allegedly got into a heated conversation with Nick Bilton, 60 Minutes' new executive producer. Apparently, the correspondent criticized editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and the changes CBS News has faced since she took over. While a former producer defended Pelley, he was ultimately fired. Now, an insider has told Us Weekly how things are allegedly going at the network in the wake of all this:
As the conflict between Pelley and Bilton unfolded, the EP wrote in a memo, via Us Weekly, that the correspondent “hijacked” his first meeting with the staff. He also called the journalist’s actions a “performative display of hostility.”
This new source called “BS” on the claims that Pelley was “problematic and disliked.” Further explaining that point, the source claimed:
The take provided by this insider comes not long after Pelley released a statement about his firing. Via Deadline, he criticized CBS News’ new leadership, and he claimed that the new owner of the network is casting 60 Minutes “aside, apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration.”
He went on to call out the other 60 Minutes staffing changes that have happened, and made claims about what the new higher-ups have asked them to do:
Overall, he concluded that at CBS “the principles I hold dear are gone, and so I must leave as well.”
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Ever since the Skydance and Paramount merger, tensions have seemed high at CBS News, as it's faced many changes. The daytime schedule saw a big shakeup last fall, as CBS Saturday Morning lost its co-anchors and executive producer. There have also been multiple rumors about Gayle King’s future at the company. Plus, outside of the news division, the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has also been a big point of conversation regarding the new leadership at CBS.
Overall, there’s been a lot of change and rumors going around, with this 60 Minutes news being a new and intense shakeup.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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