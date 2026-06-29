As Scott Pelley Moves On, Another 60 Minutes Alum Is Spilling Tea

Drama reportedly continues to swirl around CBS News, specifically its long-running news magazine program, 60 Minutes. Several notable correspondents were recently let go from the Emmy-winning series, including Scott Pelley and, since then, he’s been vocal about his issues with the direction of the show and overall news brand. Now, Pelley seems to be moving on, as he’s apparently made a shrewd career decision. At the same, one of Pelley’s former colleagues at the show is working on a new project that will involve spilling tea.

Scott Pelley Is Partnering With A Major Organization As His Career Progresses

There’s been considerable speculation regarding Pelley’s next steps following his unceremonious departure from CBS. While the veteran journalist has yet to join another news organization (as far as we know), he has signed an agreement with the Creative Artists Agency talent firm. The organization itself recently shared the news by way of an Instagram post, which included a caption that laid out Pelley’s career and accomplishments. As of this writing, Pelley himself has not released a statement.

Founded in 1975 and based in Beverly Hills, CAA represents a wide range of major clients, including A-list actors, singers, media pundits and even former politicians. Among the company’s signees are Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Lady Gaga and even former U.S. President Joe Biden. On paper, Pelley signing with such a renowned company does indeed make sense, and it seemingly indicates that he’s looking for new opportunities.

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More on CBS News (Image credit: CBS) After Scott Pelley And More Accused CBS News Of Bias, An Anchor Shared A Different Take

Pelley was fired by CBS News following a tense conversation with Nick Bilton, 60 Minutes’ new executive producer. During that discussion, Pelley reportedly accused editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” the news program and, within that same week, Pelley was let go. Weiss later released a statement in which she alleged that she and her colleagues tried to find common ground with Pelley, though the journalist himself later refuted that and has since continued to chastise leadership at the Eye Network.

Someone who later defended Pelley’s murder comments was former series EP Bill Owens, who left 60 in April 2025 due to behind-the-scenes changes and alleged editorial tampering. While Pelley has been speaking out about his former employers, it seems he’s now looking to share an in-depth account of his time working at the company.

How Bill Owens Is Planning To Discuss His Career At CBS News

Per a new report, Owens is working on a tell-all memoir in which he’ll lay out the finer details of his career at CBS and 60 Minutes. A 37-year-veteran of the aforementioned media organization, Owens’ book “promises to blow the lid off the inner workings” of his former place of employment. The Daily Beast also reports that in his 22-page proposal for the book, Owens “doesn’t hold back” on his former bosses and shares particularly pointed thoughts on Weiss.

Owens and Pelley aren’t the only 60 alums who’ve spoken out about alleged editorial interference at CBS. Recently fired correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega also attested to those allegations and, all the while, former series host Steve Kroft also shared honest comments on the firings. In Kroft’s estimation, the staff eliminations represent “journalistic interference,” and he also questioned whether Weiss and Bilton were qualified to oversee the show.

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There’s no telling when exactly the public might get Bill Owens’ take on 60 Minutes and CBS, as a release window for his book has yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, it’s likely that eyes will continue to remain on Scott Pelley as he charts out new career moves with help from CAA.