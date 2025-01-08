‘I’m So Tired Of Keeping My F–ing Mouth Shut’: After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Opened Up About His Death, His Cousin Made Claims Against Her
Stephen "tWitch" Boss died in 2022.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss died over two years ago and, even now, the dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ’s memory seems to resonate with those who knew him. Among the loved ones who’ve contended with his passing is his wife of nine years, Allison Holker. Just recently, Holker opened up about her husband’s suicide in her new tell-all memoir. Now, Holker’s decision to do so seems to be stirring up controversy, as others who knew Boss are speaking out against her. That includes a cousin of the late entertainer, who’s making some claims.
The 36-year-old mother of three is releasing the book This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, which is set to be released on February 4. Based on what’s known, the book covers Allison Holker’s life, including her romance with tWitch. An excerpt from the book was released this past week, and it detailed the moment Holker learned of her husband’s death. Following the release of those comments, a cousin of the veteran DJ named Darielle shared a response on X:
Darielle shared more posts on X, leveling a number of claims against her cousin’s wife. While speaking out, Darielle accused the So You Think You Can Dance alum of keeping her three children away from their extended family. Additionally, she shared an allegation regarding Stephen Boss’ funeral:
Also voicing disapproval of Allison Holker’s recent book was family friend Courtney Ann Platt. She took to Instagram to address Holker’s comments and didn’t mince words, calling her method of opening up the “most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life.” Platt’s post was also shared by tWitch’s brother, Dré Rose, who (via EW) posted them to his IG story and captioned the screenshot “No lies told…” Darielle also added the following sentiments in an X thread among other thoughts:
40-year-old Stephen Boss was found dead in Encino, California in December 2022 and, sometime later, his death was officially ruled a suicide. Tributes from Ellen DeGeneres, QuestLove and more stars were subsequently poured in along with remembrances from Dancing with the Stars alums. Members of Boss’ family also paid tribute to him in various ways. Allison Holker also shared a sentimental message in honor of her late spouse around that time.
As of this writing, tWitch’s wife has yet to respond to the claims from Darielle or the comments shared by the others. Whether or not she’ll choose to do so remains to be seen, and that goes for whether any other relatives choose to weigh in.
