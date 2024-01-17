‘It Was A Chance To Start Over’: Allison Holker Talks Moving A Year After Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss' Death
Making big changes in life can usually be pretty hard for many of us, but sometimes it’s necessary to be able to move on after difficult times. The family of former The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who tragically died by suicide in mid-December 2022, has now spent the first year after his death trying to rebuild, with his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children beginning to move forward. Part of that rebuilding involved putting the Boss’ home up for sale in October 2023, and now that they’ve moved, Holker is talking about how “it was a chance to start over.”
What Did Allison Holker Say About Moving A Year After Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Death?
The entertainment world was shocked when Stephen Boss, also known as “tWitch” from his days as a popular contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, was found dead at the age of 40 because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Justin TImberlake paid tribute to his friend, as did other celebs like DeGeneres, and his SYTYCD colleagues Leah Remini and Jojo Siwa. Meanwhile, his mother and grandfather spoke out about the outpouring of support and how “devastated” the family was, as Allison Holker and their children (daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 7) began the long process of grieving and trying to move on.
Holker recently spoke with People about the decision to move out of the family’s home and said:
The dancer and Boss moved into their former 4,600-square-foot home in 2019, and made the property somewhat famous by filming a number of family dance videos there that they posted on social media for adoring followers. Grieving is an arduous and tricky undertaking, and while Holker and her kids obviously had many wonderful memories of the Magic Mike XXL talent there, it’s pretty easy to understand how there might have been too many memories in the home for the family to start over.
Holker revealed that they had everything set up pretty quickly after they moved in, so that they could more easily begin to settle into their new environment, which has been “like a breath of fresh air.” She continued:
After taking a break from dancing following her husband’s death, Holker began sharing family dance videos again in August 2023. Early December brought the great news that she’ll be a first time judge on SYTYCD Season 18 (a show she also competed on), which will serve as a perfect way to honor tWitch.
