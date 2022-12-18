DWTS Pros Pay Tribute After Former Pro Allison Holker's Husband Stephen 'Twitch' Boss Dies At 40
DWTS pros are paying tribute to one of their own.
The dancing world lost a major talent last week, as Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died by suicide at age 40. The tragic news rocked the Internet, and multitudes of fans flooded the social with their condolences. Many celebrities were quick to pay tribute to the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ as well, and now more are taking the time to honor him. Several Dancing With the Stars pros memorialized the late spouse of their former colleague, Allison Holker.
Ahead of the upcoming Dancing With the Stars Tour, ET spoke to some of the pros who are participating. On the heels of new details on tWitch’s death, the DWTS family got candid about the massive loss, which surely hits close to home. Alan Bersten, who was on So You Think You Can Dance alongside Stephen Boss, recalled their time on the series and spoke about his friend's character:
Alexis Warr, the winner of SYTYCD Season 17 on which tWitch was a judge, also spoke out about his death. For her, the media personality wasn't just someone who assisted her from a professional standpoint, but he was also an invaluable resource when it came to her personal life:
tWitch’s sudden death apparently had a profound effect on Emma Slater as well. Slater got raw when discussing what the late dance pro meant to her and so many others:
Allison Holker and tWitch celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death, and the two share three kids. Britt Stewart, who has known Holker for years, made sure to send some love to her and their children as she recalled just how special Stephen Boss was:
Brandon Armstrong paid tribute to Holker and the family while also hoping that this tragedy will encourage others to seek help if they're in need, especially around the holidays:
In an interview with People, Sharna Burgess opened up about the loss of her friend and colleague. She specifically recalled the advice he gave her that still holds up to this day and also heaped immense praise on his legacy:
DWTS vet Derek Hough also paid tribute to his friend upon hearing the news. He posted a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram. You can check out the sentimental post for yourself down below:
Ellen DeGeneres and others paid tribute to tWitch as well, and it's been wonderful to see the outpouring of love for him and his family during this time. It just shows much of an impact he really made on not only the dancing world but within society in general. The beloved DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, always appeared to be a force for good, and he will be dearly missed.
The star more recently served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, where he also gracefully dealt with fan complaints about the dancing series, and he also hosted Fox’s four-episode celebrity reality competition, The Real Dirty Dancing. It's sad to think that he's no longer with us, but his memory will live on through his family and various colleagues like the ones from Dancing with the Stars.
We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to the family and loved ones of Stephen "tWitch" Boss during this time. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, resources can be found on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website, and you also call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 800-273-8255 or simply dial 988.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
