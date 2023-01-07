Following Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Funeral, His Wife Allison Holker Pays Tribute To Him With Sentimental Post

Hollywood and much of the public as a whole is still mourning the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss , the veteran dancer and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The entertainer sadly died at the age of 40 due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his death has since been ruled a suicide. This past week, Boss was formally laid to rest during a private funeral in Los Angeles. Fans have continued to honor the star and send their well wishes to his family and, amid all of that, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, has also opened up a bit via social media. Following the service, she also penned a sentimental tribute to her beloved husband.

Allison Holker – known for her work on Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance – was married to Stephen “tWitch” Boss for nine years. They also shared two children, with Boss even adopting Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship. The two stars made a lot of sweet memories, and they were sweetly chronicled in a post that Holker shared to Instagram . In it, she included a slideshow that beautifully memorialized her hubby while also reflecting on their life together. Take a look:

A post shared by Allison Holker (@allisonholker) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In addition to the video, the veteran dancer included a sweet caption that honored her late spouse. She included several superlatives that sum up how she viewed him, and it’s hard not to get a little teary-eyed when reading her words:

To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.

One can’t even begin to imagine what Allison Holker has been going through for nearly a month now, but she’s exuded a considerable amount of strength throughout. The sentiments she shared about her husband are truly heartwarming, and paint an adorable picture of her marriage. Holker isn’t the only family member to have spoken out during this time, as Stephen Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander reached out early on to thank fans for their support. Over the holidays, Boss Alexander also got emotional about missing her son . Boss’ grandfather shared a statement as well, saying that the family was “completely devastated” by his grandson’s passing.

In terms of celebrity tributes, Ellen DeGeneres, Questlove, and more honored tWitch with beautiful posts of their own. DeGeneres, in particular, has saluted her former collaborator on multiple occasions, most recently paying homage to him with a heartfelt video. Dancing with the Stars alums sent their condolences as well, which further signified just how deep the love for the late star ran.

Reports indicate that this has been a “very difficult time” for Allison Holker and that she’s doing her best to keep her composure and prioritize her mental well-being. It’s also said that she’s made it a priority to let her children know that their father loved them. While it is a sad situation, it does indeed sound like the Boss/Holker family are leaning on the love they have for one another. And that’s definitely appropriate considering the sheer amount of affection that emanates from Holker’s tribute to Stephen Boss.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to Allison Holker and the rest of the family and loved ones of Stephen “tWitch” Boss during this time.