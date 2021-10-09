After Whoopi Goldberg Fat Joke Fell Flat, Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Posted Apology

Great timing and sharp jokes are part of Whoopi Goldberg’s arsenal as a comedian. She knows how to roll with the punches, and The View host has gone toe to toe with her co-hosts and guests plenty of times. More recently, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran tried to give Goldberg that same energy and failed in a big way, as she attempted to make a fat joke at the comedian's expense. Now, following the backlash the comment received, Corcoran has posted an apology.

Fans of The View didn’t take too well to Barbara Corcoran’s comment after hearing it on air. They went after the businesswoman online, leading her to hop on Twitter. The host said in her apology to the TV host and viewers:

I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone I may have offended unintentionally, I really am very sorry.

The Shark Tank veteran seemed to be genuinely sorry about the failed quip. Barbara Corcoran did mention that she and the Ghost star have been friends for years. So one would imagine that the two women are comfortable and familiar enough with each other to make those kinds of jokes. Still, even if that is the case, that doesn't mean such humor will be accepted by the masses. Check out the full Twitter apology below:

Love ya Whoopi 💙 #TheView pic.twitter.com/GX6l7HdTSoOctober 7, 2021 See more

The incident occurred while Barbara Corcoran and her fShark Tank cohorts were visiting The View. While they were promoting the ABC competition series’ new season, Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts congratulated the group on adding the first Black female Shark, Emma Grede. After commenting on Grede’s jeans brand, Goldberg stated she wouldn’t mind trying on a pair Grede’s pants. Corcoran then made a joke about turning Goldberg’s jeans into two pairs. In the moment, the comment came off as more mean-spirited than funny to the audience. Even Goldberg’s co-host Ana Navarro took offense and defended her co-host by taking a jab at Corcoran.

Of course, being the comedic legend she is, Whoopi Goldberg took the situation in stride. Given her friendship with the businesswoman, Goldberg was quicker to forgive her than online commentators. The actress and comedian took Twitter to lend her support to the popular investor:

Barbara we have been friends forever and i know your humor, i knew you were kiddingOctober 8, 2021 See more

Having seen both stars clear the air on social media, viewers likely now have a bit of clarification regarding the relationship between the two. The initial reactions are somewhat understandable, though. Many within society do not tolerate any perceived body shaming. Plus, given how beloved Whoopi Goldberg is, it's no surprise that folks ended up being offended for the Oscar winner.

Controversies like these are commonplace for the long-running talk show at this point. While this one easily could've been avoided, it's good to see that there are no hard feelings between the two women.

Shark Tank currently airs every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, while The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on the same network.