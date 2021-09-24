More The View Chaos As Two Hosts Leave Stage Mid-Episode Over Positive COVID Tests

The View has been the home of a whole lot of drama over the past year thanks to the spats and rumors surrounding Meghan McCain's presence and then departure, but now a new kind of chaos has struck the set. Moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to join the hosts for an interview, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had to leave the set due to positive COVID tests.

Hosts Joh Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro were live on The View for what was supposed to be an in-person interview with VP Kamala Harris, but the broadcast took a turn when a producer interrupted to say that Hostin and Navarro needed to "step off for a second," and Behar had to improvise while waiting to find out what was happening with her co-hosts leaving the set and whether she should introduce Harris.

Joy Behar then announced that Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro both tested positive for COVID despite both being vaccinated. Hostin and Navarro had been seated on one side of the table, with Behar and Sara Haines on the other with a spot in the center for VP Kamala Harris. Behar and Haines took to answering audience questions to pass the time until Harris came out for the interview. The situation turned into a decision for the interview to still happen, but to be as safe as possible, the interview happened remotely, with Harris in the building but in another room.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro did not return to set, and neither of the co-hosts has released a statement on social media or via The View at the time of writing, so it's not clear why the positive test results weren't determined until after the live broadcast had already begun. It may be a good thing that Hostin and Navarro were seated on the far side of the table from Joy Behar and Sara Haines, who presumably did not test positive. If contact could be limited as much as possible, hopefully nobody else on The View will test positive and Hostin and Navarro will recover as quickly as possible.

Both Joy Behar and VP Kamala Harris specifically noted that Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were vaccinated, and were optimistic that they would be okay compared to if they hadn't been vaccinated. Credit to Behar and Sara Haines for keeping the mood light when the situation was uncertain and the highly-anticipated interview with Harris was in doubt. The View did eventually work out a way for the interview to happen without a hitch remotely, to the point that it didn't seem like anything was out of the ordinary.

The two co-hosts leaving mid-episode is the latest example of drama on The View, but certainly not the first of 2021. Meghan McCain's return from maternity leave came with some tension between McCain and Joy Behar, to the point that the ABC News head honcho reportedly had to step in. The drama wasn't affecting the success of the show, but McCain decided to leave the show back in early July, and she has already landed her next job. There's more "tea" to be found with McCain's departure, and hopefully Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin will return to The View soon at full health.