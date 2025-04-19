Wendy’s Finally Responded After Someone Called Them Out For Dragging Katy Perry Over Her Space Flight (But Didn’t Apologize)

News
By published

We found the beef.

Katy Perry in Wide Awake music video.
(Image credit: Capitol Records)

Wendy’s may be best known for its square burgers and tasty chicken nuggets, but its social media account has drawn some attention over the years for its sassy commentary on movies and other pop culture happenings. This week the fast food staple shocked some fans by firing strays at Katy Perry after her Blue Origin space flight, and after getting called out for demeaning women, Wendy’s has issued a response.

Wendy’s Called Out For ‘Blatantly Inappropriate’ Katy Perry Space Flight Posts

On April 14, a six-woman crew that included Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez and others launched into space for an 11-minute flight. While many people who watched it via CBS’ coverage on the 2025 TV schedule or streaming with a Paramount+ subscription had plenty of jokes about King’s terrified face as she boarded the aircraft, others like Perry’s former American Idol colleague Luke Bryan had amusing takes on the singer’s post-flight comments.

Wendy’s was among those needling the “Firework” singer, as the burger chain’s X account replied to an announcement that Katy Perry had returned from space by deadpanning: “Can we send her back.” Another post followed:

While there is admittedly some humor to be found here — and many X (Twitter) users voiced their support for Wendy’s — there was also quite a bit of pushback from those pointing out the problematic nature of the posts. An insider called Wendy’s actions “irresponsible,” telling People:

Wendy’s didn’t make a joke — they made a choice. Their recent posts on X aimed at Katy Perry were not only disrespectful, but blatantly inappropriate. This wasn't harmless banter, this was a billion-dollar brand using its platform to publicly demean a woman.

The source went on to say that Wendy’s comments contribute to a culture that punishes women for standing out. They continued:

Telling a woman that she should be 'sent back' is shameful bullying and reflects a troubling willingness to tear down in today's society. What’s worse is that the face of Wendy’s is a woman, which makes this decision not just hypocritical, but painfully ironic.

That sentiment was echoed by many on social media, who commented things like:

  • But it is okay for a billion dollar company represented by the face of a woman to [demean] another woman for likes? 🤔🤨🙄 Seriously, Wendy’s social media used to be funny. That wasn't funny. That was just mean. – kevinjkohler
  • What’s with all this hate for her she didn’t even do anything? – Bakchod_Winger
  • Wow...what a professional company 🤮 – BruDiMaio
  • Sooo unprovoked – whotfisjovana
  • Not even a fan of hers but this is very odd and distasteful of them and their marketing team. Wendy’s who is running your account? – therealgailinax

Days later the Dave’s Double creators finally responded but stopped short of issuing an apology.

Wendy’s Responds To The Backlash Over Its Katy Perry Comments

Customers’ reactions must have been strong enough to push Wendy’s to action, because days after the launch, the eatery released a statement that read:

We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent.

Wendy’s voiced its collective respect for the former American Idol judge but did not apologize to her for the jokes or speak to the more serious implications of its posts. Instead the statement reminded people that the company has a reputation for injecting humor and a bit of “spice” into its socials.

We’ll have to see if that’s enough to keep Wendy’s beef on its burgers and off of the internet.

TOPICS
Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Couldn't Wait Until The Final Tell-All To Reveal Josh Weinstein's New Girlfriend, But I Remain Skeptical About It

32 HBO Shows That Have Gotten The World Talking

Pride And Prejudice’s Director Shared The Story Behind Mr. Darcy’s Iconic Hand Flex Scene, And I’m Swooning All Over Again
See more latest
Most Popular
Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy holding a quill in his right hand in 2005&#039;s Pride and Prejudice.
Pride And Prejudice’s Director Shared The Story Behind Mr. Darcy’s Iconic Hand Flex Scene, And I’m Swooning All Over Again
Josh looking cocky with a smile on 90 Day: The Last Resort
90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Couldn't Wait Until The Final Tell-All To Reveal Josh Weinstein's New Girlfriend, But I Remain Skeptical About It
Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) cases a house on Your Friends and Neighbors
Your Friends And Neighbors Has Already Been Renewed For Season 2, And It Might Come Sooner Than You'd Guess
Glen Powell wearing a cowboy hat and driving a car in Twisters
After Glen Powell Went Viral At His Sister's Wedding, He Posted The Cutest Recap About It: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'
A screenshot of Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones.
‘F–k Dragons Dude.’ Jason Momoa Brought In Someone From His Game Of Thrones Past To Work On His New Show, And They Had Some Big Thoughts
David Corenswet&#039;s Superman standing in the Fortress of Solitude
‘He’s Beautiful’: James Gunn Gushes About Superman In BTS Video As We Get Clearer Looks At The Other Heroes
Tom Holland looking determined playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Kicks Off Filming Soon, And As A Walking Dead Fan, I Hope This Fancasting Pays Off In Real Life
a scene from Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures
Hello Kitty Wished One Of The Characters A Happy Birthday, And People Can't Stop Making Hilarious NSFW Comments
From left to right Taylor Swift looking forward in the Lavender Haze music video and Gracie Abrams facing her body left while she looks forward in the I Love You, I&#039;m Sorry music video.
Gracie Abrams Opened Up About The 'Invasion Of Privacy' Taylor Swift Constantly Faces, And Why She's Been 'Lucky' To Learn From It
Ben Affleck looks to the side with disbelief in Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League.
'It's Rare': Ben Affleck Reflects On The Snyder Cut Coming Together Years After Justice League