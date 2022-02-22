AGT's Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, And Terry Crews Pay Tribute After Golden Buzzer Contestant Nightbirde Dies At 31

While this was initially intended to be a largely positive and exciting week for all things America's Got Talent, with NBC debuting the highly anticipated Extreme spinoff, things instead took a more melancholy turn when the news went public that former constestant and viral inspiration Nightbirde passed away after a long battle with cancer. While none of the AGT judges that showered the late talent with praise were able to voice their condolences on the pre-taped Extreme premiere, stars Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews and Heidi Klum all shared heartfelt responses to the sad news.

Though Simon Cowell was arguably Nightbirde’s biggest champion during her audition back in 2021, granting her his Golden Buzzer in that episode, the America’s Got Talent creator has yet to share a public reaction to the news of her death. However, everyone else from the show took to social media soon after the news broke.

On Twitter , Howie Mandel shares how much of an inspiration Nightbirde was and is, despite not being such a major part everyone’s lives during her brief AGT journey, and he’s grateful for the time he had, saying:

@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.February 21, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, Mandel’s America’s Got Talent co-judge Sofia Vergara took to her Instagram Stories to share the pic and message below.

(Image credit: Sofia Vergara Instagram Stories)

Terry Crews, who balanced AGT hosting duties with his Brooklyn Nine-Nine starring role until the cop-centric comedy ended in 2021, took to Instagram with a loving post in Nightbirde’s memory.

A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) A photo posted by on

While she may have had the least to say, message-wise, the pie-loving Heidi Klum made up for it in style, sharing the imagery below on her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Heidi Klum Instagram Stories)

Not to be outdone by all of the show’s stars, the official America’s Got Talent Twitter page also posted a touching message on Twitter spotlighting Nightbirde’s memory.

Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.

It was announced by someone close to the singer that Nightbirde passed away on Saturday, February 19, after her cancer had spread to her spine, liver and lungs. She’d been receiving treatment for the disease for months, but sadly was not able to pull out ahead this time, despite having gone cancer-free temporarily in the past. She’d gained national attention after her successful AGT audition aired, but sadly had to pull out of the competition due to health concerns, with Simon Cowell offering a public update on her situation during that season’s finale back in September 2021.