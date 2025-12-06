Amazon's God Of War Got A 2 Season Order, But As A Hardcore Fan, I'm Already Wondering About A Few Things

Amazon’s God of War TV show is one of the upcoming video game adaptations I’ve been following ever since it was announced several years ago. The series, which will focus on the timeline that started with 2018’s God of War soft reboot, has the potential to be the next great video game show for folks with an Amazon subscription. However, recent news about the forthcoming series has me both excited and a bit worried.

In December 2025, Deadline reported that the upcoming Prime Video original was given a two-season order, which opens a lot of doors for where the story could go, but also some questions that I need answered sooner rather than later. That said, here are some things I’ve been wondering about ever since hearing the latest update about the adaptation of one of my favorite franchises.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Is The Show Going To Focus Solely On The 2018 Game, Or Will Ragnarok Play Into Things?

With God of War getting a two-season order, I can’t help but wonder if the show is going to retell the story told in the 2018 game or if it will include 2022’s God of War: Ragnarok as well. Without getting into spoiler territory for those who’ve yet to play the two most recent releases in the franchise, the 2018 game does end with a major revelation that plays out in great detail in the sequel.

I can’t imagine the series ending on such a major note and then not diving into it or finishing the story in later seasons, but this is a question I feel like I must bring up. While the series would work as a thorough adaptation of the 2018 game, a lot of the best parts of Kratos and Atreus’ stories get resolved in Ragnarok.

This brings me to my next point…

(Image credit: PlayStation)

On A Similar Note, Will This Just Be A Two-Season Series?

I understand that Amazon can come in and announce that additional seasons will be added to the God of War order after the first two installments, but I can’t help but wonder if this will be a two-and-done type of situation. Truth be told, it would be sort of refreshing to see the streaming service give showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ronald D. Moore a finite amount of time to tell the story of Kratos overcoming loss and seeking redemption while his son uncovers a secret of his own.

However, at the same time, I would love to stay in Midgard and the other realms we visited throughout the games as long as possible to soak it all in. With so many characters, side stories, and lore (more on all of that later), there’s so much to unpack from these games. That said, if the show focuses solely on Kratos’ Norse-themed story and cuts out all the rest, I think a two-season run would be perfect.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

How Are They Possibly Going To Capture The Brutality Of That First Baldur Fight (And The Rest Of Them)?

Early on in God of War, Kratos and Atreus are visited by “The Stranger,” a seemingly invincible foe later revealed to be Baldur, one of Odin’s sons. The fight that follows and disrupts Kratos’ quest to scatter his wife’s ashes is honestly one of the most intense sequences I’ve played in a game in a very long time. As soon as I heard that Amazon was making a show about the game, I immediately wondered: How in the hell are they going to capture the spectacle and brutality of this epic fight?

This battle, as epic as it may be, is only the beginning of Kratos’ encounters with Baldur and other Norse gods throughout the game and its sequel. Though few come close to the shock and awe of such a demanding boss battle so early in a game, each has its moment to shine. I’m eager but also worried to see how these over-the-top and hard-hitting battles translate in a small-screen adaptation. That said, I can’t wait to see them all go down.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

There Are So Many Side Stories And So Much Lore. Will That Be Included Without The Show Feeling Overstuffed

From Freya’s transformation from an ally to a vengeful foe to the story of Brok and Sindri crafting imaginative and deadly weapons for Kratos (and helping Atreus find his true self) to everything that happens in Asgard to the tragic backstory of Mimir, there’s so much going on in the two most recent games. As much as I would love for all of it to be included and fit into the main story, I’m worried that keeping it all in will make the show feel overstuffed.

At the same time, all of these side stories fit into the grand scheme of things to varying levels, and I’m also worried that omitting some of them will prevent some of the show’s bigger moments from feeling fleshed out. I know, it’s a delicate line to walk. What’s the right amount of fan service without sacrificing story? We shall find out.

(Image credit: MGM)

Plus, I’m Afraid No One Is Going To Be Able To Top Christopher Judge’s Take On Kratos

The Deadline article mentioned at the top also included information about casting being underway for the new God of War TV show, and that brings up my final and possibly biggest question: Who is going to play Kratos? I mean, it’s going to be hard to find someone who’ll knock it out of the park like Christopher Judge (he took over the role from Terrence C. Carson). His voice and motion-capture work in the Norse-themed games added so much weight and emotion to the demigod, and I’m eager to see if someone can come close to holding a candle to that in a live-action adaptation.

There are actors out there who are more than capable of pulling off the physicality of the role, and others who can tackle the emotional requirements, but I’m hard-pressed to find someone who can do it all on the same level as the Stargate SG-1 alum.

I know that I should shut up and be happy that God of War is about to be turned into a TV show, but I’m going to keep floating between being excited and worried until it drops at some point down the line.