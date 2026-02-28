The Advice Harry Potter’s Katie Leung Would Give To The New Actress Playing Cho Chang

What's known about the Harry Potter TV series is that a whole new cast of young actors is being tapped to play Hogwarts students. As news continues to swirl in regard to those franchise newcomers, a number of the Wizarding World's OG stars have been fielding questions about their successors. While an actor has yet to be cast to play Cho Chang, as far as we know, Katie Leung -- who originated the role in the films -- was asked what advice she would give to the new actress who will eventually play Cho.

Katie Leung made her debut as Cho, Harry’s first crush in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and made appearances through the franchise's conclusion from there. The time will likely come when the Scottish performer will pass the torch (or in this case, wand) to this generation’s Cho Chang actress. Leung initially expressed hesitance to provide advice, telling People:

Oh goodness. I think it is hard to say. Because when you're that age, you're kind of trying to figure things out and who you are.

Considering fourth Harry Potter movie was Leung’s first role and she was 16 around the time she was cast, her viewpoint makes sense. She can clearly identify with the need for a young person to get comfortable with themself while navigating fame. Leung also previously said she probably wouldn't write a letter of advice to the new Cho actress, saying she’d only impart words of wisdom if asked by her successor. However, she did convey the importance of having fun with the role.

Back when Leung was cast as Cho, social media wasn't a prominent factor, meaning actors didn't have to deal with as much scrutiny on the Internet as many do today. On the topic of social media, the Peripheral actress did provide some words of wisdom to the person who will eventually play her Potter character:

Maybe it's different now [because] the younger generation, they're more clued-up with the world of social media and stuff like that. Generally, for anybody really, whoever stage in their life, [my advice is] just to be themselves, because that's what makes them unique. And to not let the kind of noise of other people get to you, because what you have already is a gift, and you should really just try and hold onto that.

That’s truly sound advice. While social media wasn't a major factor during the early to mid 2000s, Leung still had battles with “overwhelming” fame while playing Cho Chang. And, due to being in the spotlight at a young age, she was already dealing with insecurities. So it would make sense for the actor to block out the noise and be themself.

Katie Leung has navigated the industry in a somewhat low-key way since her Potter days. But, after being cast in the antagonistic role of Lady Araminta Gun in Season 4 of Bridgerton, Leung said she was no longer afraid of moving on to another successful franchise as an adult star. Of course, every actor's trajectory is different, so there's no way of telling how any other actor who plays Cho will move through the industry. Nevertheless, it's lovely to hear Leung already provide some sweet sentiments in regard to the person who'll dawn that Ravenclaw robe next.

The Harry Potter TV series is set to debut sometime in 2027 and, in the meantime, fans can revisit Katie Leung's performance as Cho Chang by streaming the original movies with an HBO Max subscription or a Peacock subscription. Also, check out Katie Leung's performance in Bridgerton Season 4, which is now streaming with a Netflix subscription.