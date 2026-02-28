I'm So Intrigued By Chris Rock's Next Movie, A Drama With A Monster Cast

For decades, Chris Rock has been one of the most popular comedians in Hollywood. However, his upcoming movie Misty Green, which may hit the 2026 movie schedule later this year, looks like a big swing in a new direction from the legend. It’s billed as a straight-up drama that Rock wrote, directed and stars in. Rock has dabbled in drama in the past, but this seems much more than that.

Rock Has Used Serious Moments In Previous Comedies

Misty Green is certainly not the first time Rock has written and directed a movie. The first was Head of State in 2003. I Think I Love My Wife is a romantic comedy that he wrote and directed (and starred in) in 2007. Both of those are straight comedies. In 2014’s Top Five, he started to dip his toes into a more serious side. This upcoming A24 release, however, looks like it ditches the comedy altogether.

The logline for Misty Green reads:

A talented actress, Misty, struggles with personal demons that have derailed her career. Her best opportunity in years comes from a director, Jordan (played by Chris Rock), who offers her a perfect role—complicated by their contentious past.

That sure doesn’t sound very funny, but it does sound very intriguing. Comedians have made the jump from comedy to drama a lot in the past. Jim Carrey and Robin Williams are probably the best known for going back and forth between the two. Comedians often have a dark side, too, and bringing that out can lead to some excellent results. We’ve never really seen that side of Rock, fully, but I’ve always had a lot of respect for Rock’s intellect and insight. So I’m very interested in this kind of story from him

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Cast Is Full Of Stars

The second thing that has me interested, naturally, is the Misty Green cast. For starters, it looks like it will mark the first time in four years that we’ll see Daniel Kaluuya on screen. His last acting gig was in 2022’s Nope, and so that is very exciting. Rock will also be joined by Rosalind Eleazar, who is slated to play the lead. As a huge fan of Slow Horses, I’m always excited to see her in a new role.

That’s hardly it for A-listers. Adam Driver is also appearing, along with Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace and Anthony Anderson. Kelli Garner, Amy Landecker and Mad Men’s Rich Sommer round out the cast that has been announced so far. Talk about stacked! For me, the cast and the fact that A24 has picked up the movie bode well for the prospects. Chris Rock has always had a lot to say, and finding a new, different voice to say it with is exciting.

We don’t know when Misty Green is going to come out; there has been nothing officially announced, but I’ll be watching for a release date.