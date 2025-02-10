Carrie Underwood’s American Idol ‘Then’ And ‘Now’ Post Shows Off Her Major Glow-Up, And Dang Girl

It’s mind-blowing that it’s been 20 years since Carrie Underwood first auditioned and won American Idol. Now, the famed country singer will come back to the reality competition series audition room as a new replacement judge for Katy Perry . As Underwood’s “then” and “now” post would have it as we get ready for the 2025 TV premiere , the “Before He Cheats” singer’s got a major glow-up going on, and dang girl!

It’s a real bummer that Katy Perry will be leaving American Idol after six seasons. But when one door closes, another opens with Carrie Underwood taking on those big shoes for season 23. With its March 9th season premiere approaching, the Grammy Award-winner posted on her Instagram a “then” and “now” post that shows off her major glow-up and she's looking radiant:

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) A photo posted by on

I love that Carrie Underwood is making her introduction as a judge wearing her audition power color of pink. She also proves she can still rock the wavy hair. At the graceful age of 41, Underwood looks so beautiful with joy and confidence on her face like she’s ready to take on her new American Idol role. Once you look at her “now” picture, it feels incredibly heartwarming to see the best-selling artist return to her singing competition roots and show that she can still be pretty in pink like she did 20 years ago.

I’m getting a lot of nostalgic feels looking at Carrie Underwood’s “then” picture of when she first auditioned for American Idol . At only 21 years old, Underwood was just your average Northeastern State University student who was a flag football captain and quarterback of her Greek Week team. But once she belted out Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” to judges Simon, Paula, and Randy, a star was born. One of the most famous American Idol contestants became a winner of season four singing “Inside Your Heaven,” “Independence Day,” and “Angels Brought Me Here” during the finale.

(Image credit: Fox)

It’s truly perfect that Carrie Underwood is season 23’s new American Idol. As the chart-topping singer knows what it’s like to be a contestant on the ABC series, she’ll be able to sympathize with contestants feeling a little jittery in the audition room and know star power when she sees it. Idol’s showrunner Megan Wolflick said her reasoning for picking Underwood as a replacement was to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the “Blown Away” singer’s audition and to have an Idol alum join the judges panel for the first time. Based on the American Music Award winner’s judging philosophy of offering criticism blended with kindness, I believe she’s got her new position in the bag.

Based on Carrie Underwood’s “then” and “now” post, she’s had a true glow-up since her American Idol audition 20 years ago. She’s had a musical journey so many fans dream of having from a small-town singer, a platinum recording artist, to now a judge on the very TV show that was the jumpstart to her success. Don’t forget to watch Underwood’s debut as an American Idol judge coming to ABC on March 9th following your Hulu subscription the next day.