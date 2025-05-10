American Idol's Simon Fuller Has Made Millions From The Show. Now, He's Getting A Divorce

It’s possible that when an American Idol fan thinks of people associated with the show, their mind may go to Ryan Seacrest or any of the various judges who’ve participated over the years. One person that might not be thought of by some members of the general public is Simon Fuller. The 64-year-old British businessman created the long-running series, which is nearing the end of its 23rd season amid the 2025 TV schedule. Fuller’s made millions from the show, and those assets may or may not come into play now that he’s getting a divorce.

Since 2008, Simon Fuller has been married to Natalie Swinston, with whom he shares three children. It was reported at the end of the week that Swinston formally filed for divorce de per DailyMail.com, her filing comes three weeks before what would be the couple’s 17th wedding anniversary. As of this writing, neither spouse has issued a formal statement on this legal development. However, recently obtained documents do shed light on some of the details involved in the filing.

First off, according to a report from TMZ, Natalie Swinston opted to file for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences.” It would also appear that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place. However, Swinston reportedly wants spousal support from and has requested that the court bar her soon-to-be-ex-husband from receiving any kind of alimony. She’s also seeking joint legal custody of their kids – a 14-year-old daughter named Grace and two 9-year-old twins.

Simon Fuller’s resume is incredibly impressive, as he’s helped oversee the rises of some of the most iconic musical performers in history. He rose to prominence in the ‘90s, at which point he began managing the Spice Girls. Since then, Fuller has had a star-studded roster of clients including SGs alum Victoria Beckham, Steven Tyler and Amy Winehouse as well as two of the most famous American Idol contestants, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. (Underwood is also now a judge on Idol.) Fuller has also taken on clients within the world of sports, including David Beckham and Lewis Hamilton.

In 2020, The Sunday Times (via The Argus) estimated the 64-year-old music manager and producer’s wealth to be £445 million, which equates to over $592 million. Needless to say, the Primetime Emmy nominee has amassed quite a bit of wealth over the years, and that’s also in great part due to the TV productions he’s been a part of. Of course, the crowning jewel of his illustrious career is arguably American Idol.

An offshoot of Simon Fuller’s Pop Idol, American Idol (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription) quickly became a global phenomenon after it premiered on Fox in the U.S. back in 2002. Countless people have tuned in for Idol, which moved to ABC for its 16th season, since it first hit the airwaves. Overall, it’s become a valuable IP, and it’s solidified its position as a TV staple within the pop culture zeitgeist. As for Fuller’s role, he doesn’t seem to have a hand in the series’ day-to-day activities, though he remains credited as a producer.

The XIX Entertainment employee’s divorce is only just beginning, so it’s hard to say whether or not the proceedings will be amicable or contentious. We can only wait and see how the situation will play out.