This Wednesday Side-By-Side Makes Me Realize How Much Changed Between Season 1 And 2

Now that Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is out, we finally get to return to Nevermore Academy. People, including myself, are enjoying the horror-infused follow-up as well as the rest of the Addams Family having more screen time. However, it's impossible to deny how much has changed between Season 1's 2022 premiere and Season 2's release on Netflix's 2025 schedule . That fact was highlighted too, as Netflix posted side-by-side images of Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley) that showcase just how much they've literally grown up.

The side-by-side image comes from Netflix Nordic’s Instagram, and it highlights a handful of differences for both Pugsley and Wednesday. While both have different-ish hairstyles (Wednesday's bangs have a starker silhouette, for example) and lost kid-like features in their face, Ordonez’s growth spurt is the most undeniable change. Especially when posed next to the 2022 still, it's abundantly obvious he’s grown at least a couple of inches. Check it out:

The comparison is jaw-dropping, but Isaac Ordonez was just around 13 during Season 1, and he’s now 16. So, the dramatic growth spurt makes sense. He honestly almost looks like two different actors as he is so much shorter than Ortega in one and towers over her in the other. As is the case for many series that feature a young cast (like Percy Jackson), it's always a bit shocking when teenage actors return for more work and have grown up.

Naturally, the three-year gap between seasons wasn’t lost on many like me. Commenters were all over Ordonez’s transformation and had some creative takes that aligned with the iconic family. Some were a bit sentimental, while others were more Wednesday-coded. Take a look for yourself:

The man GREW. This wasn't supposed to happen - becca_becca_05

They grow up so fast ❤️- faerierebel

She put him on The Wrack to stretch him out for fun one too many times, didn’t she?😅- sophiemlpink

He grew that much over summer break? - finiank801

He went from Pugsley to Lurch - zakmarrinan

Many were quick to comment on the timeframe, along with the tween to teen’s looks, noting that it was hard to imagine such a dramatic growth spurt over one summer. However, many were sweet about the Netflix series' return after three years.

Ordonez wasn’t the only one to change. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star grew up, too, even if it wasn’t as apparent onscreen. Jenna Ortega's fashion premiere looks have been the real tell that she’s entering young adulthood. She’s no longer the Season 1 Wednesday dancing her heart out, but she is still having fun running alongside the chaos.

With the changes known, these actors, and specifically Ordonez, now join ranks with a slew of young stars who’ve aged faster than their characters. This happening, of course, is nothing new in the age of streaming. And one of the most famous instances is in regard to the Netflix original Stranger Things and its cast aging . Now, it’ll be interesting to see how much Wednesday we’ll get and how much Jenna Ortega and Isaac Ordonez may change during the course of it.

