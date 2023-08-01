America's Got Talent Rodeo Queen Goes Full Reba For Season 18 Audition, Now I Want To See Her On The Voice

The auditions stage of America's Got Talent Season 18 is nearly over, but country singer and rodeo queen Kylie Frey proves with her performance that there's still plenty of talent left to go. She came to the hit show to sing a heartfelt song about her grandfather who encouraged her dreams of becoming a professional singer, and revealed in the process that none other than country music superstar Reba McEntire is an inspiration. Now, with McEntire on the verge of joining another NBC talent competition, I want to see Kylie Frey perform for the superstar on The Voice!

Kylie Frey was extremely nervous as she stepped onto the AGT stage, and introduced herself as a "rodeo queen" after she started singing the national anthem every time she showed up at a rodeo. While appearing on America's Got Talent was a dream for the singer, I want to see her step on over to The Voice, and if you watch her audition for the episode that airs on August 1, you may understand why! Take a look:

The AGT hopeful was told that if she kept singing at rodeos, she someday would be able to sing at the National Finals Rodeo – a.k.a. the "Super Bowl of rodeo," according to Kylie Frey – and get her big break, just like Reba McEntire did years before her. The Louisiana native's performance of her original song was enough of a hit with the audience that they were dancing in their seats, and all four judges looked like they were won over before the end, so it's possible that Frey's America's Got Talent journey isn't ending any time soon.

The clip ends before revealing what Simon Cowell and Co. say to decide her AGT fate, but I don't need to see what they say to know that I'd love to see Kylie Frey step onto The Voice stage and perform for Reba there. McEntire joined that show as a coach for the first season after Blake Shelton's departure, just months after she appeared on the show as Mega Mentor. Could we get a little bit of NBC competition crossover so that Frey can perform in front of Reba, and we can see Reba's reaction?

Well, The Voice Season 24 doesn't premiere until Monday, September 25 in the 2023 TV schedule, so Kylie Frey's audition will need to be a success if she's still on AGT by that point, and my dream of seeing her on The Voice in front of Reba might have to wait until Season 25... assuming that McEntire sticks around for more than once season.

It's entirely possible that Frey will be enough of a hit on America's Got Talent that she won't need to ever set foot on the stage of another talent competition. Recent seasons have proven that country singers hit with the AGT fanbase as well as Simon Cowell himself, as he listed Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan – a.k.a. country music performers – on his list of Top 16 most memorable auditions.

I'm not sure that I see her getting a golden buzzer, however. Sofia Vergara is the only one left of the judges' panel and host Terry Crews who hasn't yet used her ability to send somebody straight to the live shows; while she looked impressed by Kylie Frey, I wouldn't say that she looked so impressed that she's going to make the gold confetti rain for the rodeo queen. There's a long list of AGT champions who won a golden buzzer first, and Vergara picked the Season 17 winners last year.

See Kylie Frey's America's Got Talent fate (and whether she'd be available to belt a song in front of Reba McEntire on The Voice) in the next new episode on Tuesday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. If you can't tune in live, you can always catch up next day with the show streaming via Peacock Premium subscription.