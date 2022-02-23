America's Got Talent's Simon Cowell Speaks Out About Nightbirde's Fight Against Cancer Before Her Death At 31

The America’s Got Talent family sadly lost one of their own earlier this week, as Nightbirde, the phenomenal talent who wowed audiences in Season 16 passed away at the age of 31 . Since the news broke, many fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late musical talent. AGT stars like Terry Crews and Sofia Vergara have also honored her with sentimental posts. Now, Simon Cowell is speaking out about the incredible young woman and her valiant battle against cancer.

The singer, whose actual name was Jane Marczewski, managed to accomplish some rare feats during her stint on the reality competition show. Not only did she successfully perform an original song on AGT (a move that can backfire), but she also earned a coveted Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell. The music producer, who’s currently r ecovering from an e-bike acciden t, had a lot of respect for the passionate performer and he beautifully summed it up in a recent Twitter post:

Heart breaking news to hear about [Nightbirde], she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family.

Jane Marczewski was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and, after undergoing treatment, she went into remission. Sadly, the cancer returned and metastasized, spreading to other parts of her body. Though she was given a 2% chance of survival by her doctors, she ultimately battled against the odds and was declared cancer-free in 2020. The following year would see her make her debut on America’s Got Talent.

Nightbirde performed the song “It’s Okay” when she went before the judges. Her powerful voice wowed them and viewers, but many were also touched by her story. During her tenure on the show though, her cancer returned and, by August 2021, she was forced to exit the competition due to her illness and treatment. Though she was sad to announce the news at the time, she also expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to compete on the show.

After the season finale aired in September, Simon Cowell revealed that he’d spoken to his Golden Buzzer , knowing that it would likely be tough for her to sit out the final performances. He admitted to missing her during the show and stated his belief that she would have won the competition. Still, he believed that he and the performer made the right decision by having her step away from the series.

America’s Got Talent has welcomed some truly talented performers over the course of its run, and Nightbirde will always be noted as one of the best to ever take the stage. She also had a massive heart and spread a lot of love, which makes it even sweeter that Simon Cowell and so many others are paying tribute after her passing.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to Jane Marczewski’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.